Ron DeSantis fundraising off ‘standing in Joe Biden’s way’

Gov. Ron DeSantis offered fiery comments about President Joe Biden at an event in Panama City Wednesday, and by evening it was clear as to why.

An email from the “Friends of Ron DeSantis” political committee featured the pugnacious chief executive crowing that he’s “standing in Biden’s way.”

That phrasing was one of the hooks from DeSantis’ remarks at the Panhandle presser, and that kind of two-fisted prose permeated the seven-paragraph email.

“Joe Biden wants me to get out of the way because I refuse to yield power to the federal government and strip Floridians of their liberties. Well, I’ve got news for Joe Biden: I’m standing in your way and I’m not going anywhere,” DeSantis thundered in the email, a trimmed-down version of the speech earlier in the day.

Familiarity continued in the following paragraphs.

“Joe Biden has the nerve to tell me to get out of the way on COVID while he lets COVID-infected migrants pour over our southern border by the hundreds of thousands. No elected official is doing more to enable the transmission of COVID in America than Joe Biden with his open borders policies,” DeSantis contended.

Again, this was the CliffsNotes version of somewhat more poetic remarks earlier in the day: “You have over 100 different countries where people are pouring through. Not only are they letting them through there, they’re farming them out all across our communities across this country, putting them on planes, putting them on buses; you think they’re being worried about COVID for that? Of course not.”

The Governor did manage to show that his use of the word “blip” in the Panama City remarks was a purposeful choice, using that curious phrasing again in the fundraising appeal: “And until Joe Biden gets the border secured and this crisis under control, I do not want to hear a blip about COVID from him or his administration.”

Though a lot of the email was leftovers, DeSantis nonetheless closed with a flourish, blasting Biden and his “bureaucratic flunkies.”

“So, when Joe Biden tells me to get out the way, I’ve got news for him. I will ALWAYS stand between power-hungry tyrants and the people of Florida,” DeSantis contended.

DeSantis entered July with $44 million in his political committee, and August figures are due in the coming days. Democrats are nowhere close yet, in terms of competing with his fundraising prowess, and one suspects this email will help, especially with the Governor slated for a Fox News hit Wednesday evening.