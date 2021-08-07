Personnel note: Logan Lewkow to lead comms at Florida Sheriffs Association

Logan Lewkow is leaving one of the top PR agencies in the business to take over as communications director at the Florida Sheriffs Association.

Lewkow has been working at the Moore Agency since 2017, handling the needs of the firm’s many clients, including the Florida Sheriffs Association.

The Moore Agency has grown in stature during his time at the firm. Last year, O’Dwyer’s PR News placed the Tallahassee-based firm in the No. 1 spot for Public Affairs firms, Agriculture firms and Healthcare firms operating in the Sunshine State. The firm was also ranked as a top-200 agency by PRovoke Media.

The job has provided him experience in all aspects of communications, from grassroots engagement and media relations to digital strategy and crisis communications.

“It has been an honor and an incredible opportunity to learn from the leaders of Florida’s top public affairs and public relations agency. I am forever grateful to everyone at the Moore Agency, especially Karen Moore who always took time and a genuine approach to ensure that the growth and development of my skills were optimized and created a family first environment,” he said.

“With that experience, I have been able to represent the Florida Sheriffs Association over the past four years, and it has been a true passion for me personally and professionally. The opportunity to become FSA’s Director of Communications is a dream that is now a reality.”

“I am looking forward to working with Steve Casey, Matt Dunagan, Sarrah Glassner, the entire FSA team, the sheriffs throughout Florida, and our incredible partners like the Moore Agency in a deeper way to humanize the badge and continuing to highlight the great work our sheriffs are doing nationally. Florida is a positive role model for the entire nation when it comes to law enforcement and public safety, and I am pumped to continue telling the story why.”

Lewkow holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Florida State University and an MBA from Mississippi State University. Before joining the Moore Agency, he spent nearly eight years working as the sales director for LobbyTools.