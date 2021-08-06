Seminole Compact likely approved by default

With no action announced by the federal government, the new Gaming Compact between Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida appears to have been approved by default — ushering what should become the broadest gambling expansion in Florida in decades.

Under federal law, with no notice of rejection by the federal government, the massive new deal between the Seminoles and Florida, negotiated by Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ administration and approved in a Special Session of the Legislature in May, can be expected to go into effect.

Sports gambling will be legalized both through casinos and online, run by the Seminole Tribe. The legal status of daily fantasy sports gaming will be confirmed. New casinos can be built and opened, both on and off tribal lands. Other casinos can be expanded or moved. Roulette and craps tables will be added.

The Seminole Tribe would assure and increase its payments to the state, starting with $2.5 billion over the first five years.

Some pari-mutuel establishments can close down their racing or jai alai operations and focus entirely on casino operations.

The absence of a “no” from the federal government for the deal appears to mean “yes.”

“It does, yes,” said John Sowinski, president of No Casinos, which had urged the Bureau of Indian Affairs to reject the Compact. He withheld further comment until the approval is official.

The effective date would be when the Compact is published in the Federal Register. That did not happen by Friday. It could happen as soon as Monday, though it could take longer. Approval is an all-or-nothing option. There will be no amendments or restrictions tacked on by the federal government.

The new agreement would replace a 2010 compact that gave the Tribe the “exclusive” right to operate banked card games, such as blackjack. But the Seminoles in 2019 stopped paying the state about $350 million annually because of a drawn-out dispute over “designated player” card games offered at pari-mutuels throughout Florida.

The Compact emerged this spring after years of conflict between the Seminole Tribe, Florida, and other gambling interests, and years of lobbying by a array of gambling interests and opponents of gambling expansion in Florida. The Legislature approved it. DeSantis and the Tribe signed it.

On June 21, the deal was sent to the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs, which had to determine if the deal aligns with the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act and other federal law.

The federal government, through Interior Secretary Deb Haaland, had 45 days to act. Depending on various interpretations of the law, the 45th day was Wednesday or Thursday. By Friday there still was no decision announced.

According to the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, as cited by the Federal Register, “If the Secretary neither affirmatively approves nor disapproves a compact or amendment within the 45-day review period, the compact or amendment is considered to have been approved, but only to the extent it complies with the provisions of the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act.”

The Bureau of Indian Affairs did not respond to inquiries from Florida Politics.

A representative of the Seminole Tribe declined to comment Friday.

Representatives from DeSantis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Nonetheless, the 45 days gave Haaland and the federal government time to reject it, and that time has expired.

There are several lawsuits seeking to challenge the deal. There also are several statewide ballot initiatives in the works to change or challenge the Compact.