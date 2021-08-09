NIkki Fried applauds cruise line legal victory

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried applauded a court ruling against Gov. Ron DeSantis Monday that stops the state from banning cruise companies from requiring passengers to present proof of COVID-19 vaccination before boarding a ship.

“Let our local businesses and our corporations do what they believe is right for their employees and for their consumers,” Fried told reporters at the Capitol.

In a nearly 60-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams on Sunday said Florida failed to “provide a valid evidentiary, factual, or legal predicate” for banning vaccination proof.

Williams also said Norwegian Cruise Line, who filed the challenge, demonstrated that “public health will be jeopardized if it is required to suspend its vaccination requirement.”

In early May, DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting businesses and local governments from implementing emergency measures such as mask and vaccine mandates.

The move drew the ire of many Democrats including Fried, a Democratic gubernatorial contender.

“This is what’s called free markets,” Fried added. “They are doing their part. We need to let them do what is necessary to protect the people they are coming in contact with, whether it is a cruise or our local businesses.”

A Norwegian cruise is set to depart from Miami on Aug. 15 — the company’s first voyage from Florida since the pandemic halted its operations.

“We welcome today’s ruling that allows us to sail with 100% fully vaccinated guests and crew which we believe is the safest and most prudent way to resume cruise operations amid this global pandemic,” Frank Del Rio, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said in a statement Sunday.

Pushback over the Governor’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic comes as infections in Florida reach historic highs.

On Friday, state health officials recorded more than 22,900 new COVID-19 cases and 93 additional deaths, Fried said.

Officials also reported 13,977 COVID-19 hospitalizations, marking the eighth consecutive day the state broke its daily hospitalization record.

Vaccination rates, meanwhile, are increasing.

Roughly 49.5% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated.

Content from the Associated Press was used in this report.