August 10, 2021
Jacksonville’s top cop backs Adam Brandon for HD 16
Adam Brandon with family. Image via campaign.

Drew Wilson

Adam Brandon (1)
Brandon hopes to succeed term-limited Rep. Jason Fischer next year.

Jacksonville Sheriff Mike Williams says Adam Brandon is the best pick to succeed Rep. Jason Fischer in Duval County’s House District 16.

“Adam Brandon has my complete support and endorsement for the Florida House,” Williams said in a news release. “I’ve known Adam since we were classmates at the 2013 Political Leadership Institute and can attest firsthand to his integrity, values, and commitment to service. Jacksonville voters can trust him to support law enforcement, defend the constitution, and uphold the rule of law.”

The Brandon campaign said Williams is one of the most coveted endorsements in Northeast Florida. and that’s likely not a stretch — HD 16 is a decidedly Republican district, with about 26,000 more GOP voters than Democratic ones in a 369,000-voter electorate.

Assuming new district lines produce an equally Republican safe seat, the winner of the Primary is likely a lock in the General.

“I am honored to earn the endorsement of Sheriff Mike Williams, a true servant leader who cares deeply about our city,” Brandon said. “I am incredibly grateful to the men and women of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office who risk their lives every day to keep our community safe. I will always stand up for law enforcement and first responders in the legislature.”

Brandon had previously picked up nods from Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, Rep. Wyman Duggan, Clerk of Courts Jody Phillips, and Jacksonville Councilmembers Kevin Carrico, LeAnna Cumber, Rory Diamond and Terrance Freeman.

As of Tuesday, Duval County School Board Lori Hershey, also a Republican, is his only competition. She entered the race in early June and showed $32,000 raised — including $15,000 in candidate loans — in her inaugural finance report. She added $7,625 last month and has $36,500 banked between her campaign account and political committee, Faith, Family and Freedom PC.

Brandon, however, entered August with more than $100,000 on hand between his campaign account and political committee, Genuine Conservatives, giving him a nearly three-to-one edge in the money race.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

