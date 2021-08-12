August 11, 2021
Nikki Fried says Republicans reward Ron DeSantis for ‘bad behavior’ in COVID-19 fight

A.G. GancarskiAugust 11, 20213min0

DeSantis Fried 3.25.21
Fried said the Governor was 'acting out'.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried again brought her COVID-19 critique of Gov. Ron DeSantis to a national audience Wednesday night, saying Republicans reward his “bad behavior.”

Fried, seeking the Democratic gubernatorial nomination in 2022, returned to MSNBC on yet another day of COVID-19 wreaking havoc on Florida. At the same time, Fried continues to lag well behind DeSantis in terms of fundraising.

Wednesday night saw Fried invoke parenting in comments directed toward DeSantis and Republican enablers on “The Last Word.”

“You know, I have three stepsons.  When they act out, the last thing we do is reward them for bad behavior. Unfortunately, we are seeing Republicans across the country reward this bad behavior. But the parents are revolting,” Fried said, including in “very red areas where you’re seeing 90% of the parents sending their children with masks.”

Floridians, said Fried, “understand that we are in an emergency even as the Governor travels around the country raising money for his 2024 bid and risking the lives not only of individuals in our state, but our children. Our kids have no other protections, they can’t get a vaccine, but wearing a mask. He’s taken a war on our kids at the sake of his 2024 Presidential run.”

Fried returned to the DeSantis as prospective President theme again a bit later in the interview, suggesting that the Governor planned to “have a Special Session to harm our school districts and our school boards, and the Senate President and the Speaker of the House have said no.”

“We are seeing Republicans across this state backing up this President – excuse me, this Governor, my God, that’s a Freudian slip there. Our Governor, because he has a tendency to be very vengeful and to take out horrible repercussions towards people that didn’t agree with him.”

“He’s scared a lot of Republicans in this state to stand up against him. But the people of our state and our parents just aren’t having it,” Fried said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

