Unopposed in Palm Beach County re-election bid, Robert Weinroth adds to substantial war chest

Robert Weinroth doesn’t yet have an opponent in his 2022 reelection bid to the Palm Beach County Commission, but he has collected, by far, the most of any other politician running for office in that county.

Weinroth, first elected to the County Commission in 2018, has raised a total of $228,560 for his reelection to District 4. His $23,730 July haul was a good deal smaller than the previous month’s $42,950, however.

Most notable among the July donors: Christine Lynn gave $500 to Weinroth’s campaign. Lynn is a prominent philanthropist for Florida Atlantic University College of Nursing and Boca Raton Regional Hospital Heart and Vascular Institute, the Center for Caring, the Cancer Institute and Women’s Health and Wellness Institute.

Lewis Crampton, who retired in 2020 from running the South Florida Science Center & Aquarium, donated $1,000 to Weinroth’s campaign. Weinroth also received $500 from John Casagrande, an executive at Pompano Beach-based Coastal Waste & Recycling.

Other donors in July include traffic engineers, attorneys, developers, property management companies and homemakers. The Boca Raton Public Safety PAC also gave the former member of the Boca Raton City Council $1,000 in July.

Weinroth has spent $11,856 in this election cycle. His biggest July expense was at the Apple Store, where he spent $1,303. The expenditure listed does not break down what the money was used to purchase. He spent a total of about $3,000 last month.

Weinroth’s district encompasses the southeastern portion of the county, stretching north just past Boynton Beach Boulevard, roughly bounded by Military Trail to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east.

Weinroth is a lawyer. He was president and general counsel for Freedom Medical Inc., a durable medical goods supply company. He owned it for 16 years before he sold the business, according to his commission biography.

Currently, he’s a member of the Palm Beach County Transportation Planning Agency, chair of the Palm Beach Solid Waste Authority and vice-chair of the Florida Metropolitan Planning Organization Advisory Committee. Weinroth also serves as a member of the Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council.

Palm Beach County Commission members earn an annual salary of $105,239.