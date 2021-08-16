August 16, 2021
Senate Democrats to raise cash in Disney, Napa and Vegas

Writing a Check
Disney is up next on the weekend of Aug. 20.

Senate Democrats recently hosted a spa retreat fundraiser in Coral Gables, and they have three more high-dollar fundraisers in the hopper for later this year.

The caucus’ next event is Aug. 20-22 in Orlando. The “Disney Family Weekend” will set donors back at least $15,000, with packages available up to the $25,000 level.

Next month, on Sept. 25-28, Senate Democrats will travel to California for a “Napa Getaway.” The fundraiser schedule sets a $15,000 price tag for that event as well.

The last event on the agenda, for now, is a “Vegas Vaycay” the weekend of Dec. 4-6. There’s a $10,000 buy-in.

Money raised at the events will benefit the Florida Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, which serves as Democratic Party’s main fundraising arm for Senate campaigns.

The committee has historically struggled to raise cash compared to its GOP counterpart, the Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee.

The most recent round of financials showed FDLCC raised nothing and FRSCC pulled in $1 million during the three-month reporting period that ended June 30. Heading into July, the Republican committee has about $4.1 million in the bank while Senate Democrats have $155,000.

Now that Plantation Sen. Lauren Book has taken over as Senate Democratic Leader, there is some optimism that fundraising will improve heading into the 2022 cycle. Since 2022 is a redistricting year all 40 state Senate seats will be on the ballot, raising the stakes for the party-affiliated committee.

The first indication of a Book boost will come in mid-October when reports covering the third quarter are due. That report will include funds raised during the Coral Gables fundraiser as well as the Disney and Napa stops. Checks collected during the Vegas trip will be included in the next finance report in mid-January.

Those interested in attending the Senate Democrats fundraisers can reach out to finance director Sierra Fareed via [email protected]

The event schedule is below.

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

