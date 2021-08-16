Marco Rubio blasts ‘incompetent’ Joe Biden administration in wake of Afghan pullout

President Joe Biden continues to take a low-key approach to messaging the American Afghanistan exit, but Republicans demand more.

Key among those critics is U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who spent much of the morning blasting Biden’s “incompetent” administration and the President’s own inability to address the nation about the expedited American departure from Afghanistan.

The Senator, in a tacit nod to the reality of the Donald Trump administration negotiating this pastiche of a peace deal with the Taliban, noted that he warned about this outcome last year.

“If we prematurely pull our U.S. forces out from Afghanistan — or if we conduct the process too quickly — we risk putting our servicemembers in harm’s way, and the actual Afghan government will collapse in short order,” Rubio tweeted, quoting himself from a National Review article.

The Senator also contested Biden administration claims that the Afghan national forces conceded once it was clear U.S. support was at its end.

“What a bunch of crap. This administration was specifically told Afghan forces would surrender faster than our ability to exit. They decided to ignore these warnings & smugly tell everyone how smart & brilliant they are,” Rubio asserted, not providing footnotes for those claims.

“The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is terrible. What comes next is far worse, the return & resurgence of Al Qaeda. The incompetent Biden Administration has no plan to prevent this & we should have zero trust they ever will,” Rubio warned, in a tweet earlier Monday morning setting up the rhetorical fusillade.

The Afghanistan issue, under a Trump administration that was less averse to military adventurism than most, had briefly frustrated partisan rhetoric from the right. However, with Biden in charge, and with the optics of his disappearance from the national stage glaring, Rubio and other Republicans will seize opportunities to capitalize.

Rubio had also blasted Biden for not having plans to address the public Monday, but it has been reported since that the President plans a 3:45 p.m. speech.