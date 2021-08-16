Marco Rubio blasts ‘incompetent’ Joe Biden administration in wake of Afghan pullout

President Joe Biden continues to take a low-key approach to messaging the American Afghanistan exit, but Republicans demand more.
Key among those critics is U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, who spent much of the morning blasting Biden’s “incompetent” administration and the President’s own inability to address the nation about the expedited American departure from Afghanistan.
The Senator, in a tacit nod to the reality of the Donald Trump administration negotiating this pastiche of a peace deal with the Taliban, noted that he warned about this outcome last year.
“If we prematurely pull our U.S. forces out from Afghanistan — or if we conduct the process too quickly — we risk putting our servicemembers in harm’s way, and the actual Afghan government will collapse in short order,” Rubio tweeted, quoting himself from a National Review article.
The Senator also contested Biden administration claims that the Afghan national forces conceded once it was clear U.S. support was at its end.
“What a bunch of crap. This administration was specifically told Afghan forces would surrender faster than our ability to exit. They decided to ignore these warnings & smugly tell everyone how smart & brilliant they are,” Rubio asserted, not providing footnotes for those claims.
“The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan is terrible. What comes next is far worse, the return & resurgence of Al Qaeda. The incompetent Biden Administration has no plan to prevent this & we should have zero trust they ever will,” Rubio warned, in a tweet earlier Monday morning setting up the rhetorical fusillade.
The Afghanistan issue, under a Trump administration that was less averse to military adventurism than most, had briefly frustrated partisan rhetoric from the right. However, with Biden in charge, and with the optics of his disappearance from the national stage glaring, Rubio and other Republicans will seize opportunities to capitalize.
Rubio had also blasted Biden for not having plans to address the public Monday, but it has been reported since that the President plans a 3:45 p.m. speech.
8 comments
mrs laura lowell
August 16, 2021 at 11:32 am
IN NYC
PLAYWRIGHT DR LARRY MYERS
DIRECTOR
PLAYWRIGHTS SANCTUARY
RESD
PONDS TO THIS MESS
WIT
H POP UP PLAYS AT FOUND SPACES MASKED GLOVED SIX FEET APART IN FOUND SPACES POST NEO DARK AGES COVID THEATER
Sonja Fitch
August 16, 2021 at 11:35 am
Little Marco. bs. The 4000 taliban fighters Trump gave their freedom is running this fiasco! This is a loser no matter what!!!!!! Stfu
Zhombre
August 16, 2021 at 11:38 am
Opinion piece by Gancarski and, as such, to quote Rubio, “what a bunch of crap.”
Ron Ogden
August 16, 2021 at 11:39 am
Correct in each point. The US has not been embarrassed like this in half a century. This is Biden’s legacy–and that of every lefty journalist/commentator who took Biden and his administration at face value because they were Democrats and therefore better.
Deb Dunn
August 16, 2021 at 11:44 am
That’s the pot calling the kettle black. Look in the mirrow little Markie, THAT’S Incompetents.
Alex
August 16, 2021 at 12:01 pm
Marco who?
Frankie M.
August 16, 2021 at 12:14 pm
Yes, because Trump didn’t make the deal with the Taliban to withdraw during his administration. He set the wheels in motion and pushed the date out. Who cares when they withdraw? Pull the bandaid off & get on with it. It’s been 20 years. If they can’t stand on their feet by now that’s on them.
Tojo
August 16, 2021 at 12:36 pm
‘Lil’ Marco Rubio, a loudmouth, seditious, rodomant, yowls whaaaaattt about Biden??