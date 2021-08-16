August 16, 2021
Richie Floyd continues to outraise opponents for District 8 City Council race

Kelly HayesAugust 16, 20213min0

richie floyd
Floyd joins three other candidates running to replace incumbent Amy Foster.

Local teacher Richie Floyd continues to lead in fundraising among the four-candidate District 8 St. Petersburg City Council race.

Floyd collected $2,890 in the latest finance report, which covers the first week of August. The progressive-minded candidate had 50 donors in the reporting period, including a $1,000 contribution from immigrants-rights organization FLIC Votes and $500 from the Florida Progressive Political Committee.

Since entering the race, Floyd raised $69,067.

Following Floyd in fundraising from this reporting period is candidate Jamie Mayo, who brought in $1,100 in the same time frame. Mayo only had two donors this period and is, to date, the lowest fundraiser total, having collected $2,552 since entering the race.

Candidate Jeff Danner, who previously represented District 8 on the Council, raked in $700 in the first week of August, bringing his total fundraising to $15,560. Danner had six contributors.

Optometrist Dane Kuplicki did not record any fundraising for the latest finance period but still stands strong as the second-highest total fundraiser, garnering $34,876 since he entered the race.

Kuplicki was also this period’s highest spender, dishing out $6,161 on digital marketing. So far, Kuplicki has spent $29,219, leaving him with $5,657 cash on hand.

Floyd spent $3,115 this past period on postage and social media ads. If Floyd advances to the General Election, he will likely still have hefty pockets, having only spent $23,127 so far, leaving him with $45,940.

Danner will head into the next fundraising period with $3,391 on hand after spending a total of $12,169 since he started his campaign, including $1,612 this last period on consulting services.

Mayo is left with the smallest amount of available spending money, having spent $2,318 to date, including $1,101 on printing and social media advertisement this last period. Mayo is left with $234.

The four candidates will face off in the Aug. 24 Primary, where the two highest vote-getters will advance to the General Election. The candidates are running to replace incumbent Amy Foster, who is leaving the District 8 seat because of term limits.

District 8 borders the west side of I-275, north of south St. Pete, including the historic Kenwood neighborhood.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

