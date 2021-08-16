Richie Floyd continues to outraise opponents for District 8 City Council race

Local teacher Richie Floyd continues to lead in fundraising among the four-candidate District 8 St. Petersburg City Council race.

Floyd collected $2,890 in the latest finance report, which covers the first week of August. The progressive-minded candidate had 50 donors in the reporting period, including a $1,000 contribution from immigrants-rights organization FLIC Votes and $500 from the Florida Progressive Political Committee.

Since entering the race, Floyd raised $69,067.

Following Floyd in fundraising from this reporting period is candidate Jamie Mayo, who brought in $1,100 in the same time frame. Mayo only had two donors this period and is, to date, the lowest fundraiser total, having collected $2,552 since entering the race.

Candidate Jeff Danner, who previously represented District 8 on the Council, raked in $700 in the first week of August, bringing his total fundraising to $15,560. Danner had six contributors.

Optometrist Dane Kuplicki did not record any fundraising for the latest finance period but still stands strong as the second-highest total fundraiser, garnering $34,876 since he entered the race.

Kuplicki was also this period’s highest spender, dishing out $6,161 on digital marketing. So far, Kuplicki has spent $29,219, leaving him with $5,657 cash on hand.

Floyd spent $3,115 this past period on postage and social media ads. If Floyd advances to the General Election, he will likely still have hefty pockets, having only spent $23,127 so far, leaving him with $45,940.

Danner will head into the next fundraising period with $3,391 on hand after spending a total of $12,169 since he started his campaign, including $1,612 this last period on consulting services.

Mayo is left with the smallest amount of available spending money, having spent $2,318 to date, including $1,101 on printing and social media advertisement this last period. Mayo is left with $234.

The four candidates will face off in the Aug. 24 Primary, where the two highest vote-getters will advance to the General Election. The candidates are running to replace incumbent Amy Foster, who is leaving the District 8 seat because of term limits.

District 8 borders the west side of I-275, north of south St. Pete, including the historic Kenwood neighborhood.