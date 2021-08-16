August 16, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Gov. DeSantis on Fred: ‘It’s actually going to be a pretty strong tropical storm’
Image via AP.

Jason DelgadoAugust 16, 20213min0

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

No more J&J for Florida’s mass vaccination sites

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Ron DeSantis continues to promote early COVID-19 treatment as critics call for prevention

HeadlinesTampa Bay

Hillsborough Co. School Board to hold emergency meeting after surge in COVID-19 cases

APTOPIX Cuba Tropical Weather Elsa
DeSantis warned heavy rains and flash flooding are likely in some regions.

State emergency officials are standing by to support Panhandle residents in the path of Tropical Storm Fred, Gov. Ron DeSantis said Monday.

After regaining its tropical storm status over the Gulf of Mexico Sunday, Fred is expected to impact portions of the Florida Panhandle and the Big Bend region Monday evening.

“We think it’s actually going to be a pretty strong tropical storm by the time it makes landfall later today,” DeSantis told reporters in Orlando.

As of 2 p.m., Fred was 35 miles southwest of Apalachicola and traveling north-northeast at 9 mph.

The National Hurricane Center reported maximum sustained winds of 65 mph that extend outward 115 miles from the storm’s center.

DeSantis warned heavy rains and flash flooding are likely in some regions.

“They’re very well prepared,” DeSantis said of the Department of Emergency Management. “They’ve been working on this.”

Fred is the sixth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season.

DeSantis noted the storm will impact a region still reeling from the aftermath of hurricanes past.

“That’s an area of the state, as many of you know, that got hit by Hurricane Michael a few years ago,” DeSantis said. “It did extensive damage. While this is not a Michael-type storm in terms of wind, that part of Florida and many parts of Florida have been getting a lot of rains.”

The Florida Panhandle — from Navarre to the Wakulla/Jefferson County line — remains under a tropical storm warning. Florida’s Big Bend area, meanwhile, is under a storm surge warning.

Early Monday, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried urged impact residents to remain mindful of COVID-19.

She also urged local governments to supply masks and hand sanitizer at storm shelters.

“The last thing we want to do is for people to contract or spreading COVID-19 while they’re trying to keep safe during these storms,” Fried said.

Post Views: 111

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTyler Sirois to host reelection kickoff next week

nextRon DeSantis continues to promote early COVID-19 treatment as critics call for prevention

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories