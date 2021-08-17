Ron DeSantis political committee hosting $25K-per-person Boca Raton event

Governor Ron DeSantis’ political committee is hosting a Boca Raton fundraiser for the money-to-burn crowd Wednesday.

For $5,000-per-person, at a location to be revealed once payment is rendered, supporters can attend a reception and get their photo taken with the Governor. Bump it up to $25,000 and deep-pocketed donors can join the reception, get a photo with the Governor and participate in his roundtable discussion, according to the event flier.

Jessica Kaplan, who is doing marketing for the event, said Tesla MRI and Ovadia Law Group, both in Boca Raton, are co-sponsoring the event, although the flier only mentions Tesla MRI, an imaging center in Boca Raton.

For Thomas Kennedy, a Florida representative to the Democratic National Committee, it’s proof that DeSantis’ ambitions reach far beyond the Governor’s Mansion. DeSantis is presumed to be making a bid for reelection next year, although he has not formally announced it.

DeSantis’ willingness to buck federal advice for handling the COVID-19 pandemic has raised his national profile and made him a frequent guest on national, prime time news shows.

“DeSantis has clearly put his presidential aspirations over Florida,” Kennedy said.

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will be competing in the Primary Election for the right to take on DeSantis in the General Election. Neither of their campaigns returned inquiries on whether they raised funds at that per-person level.

A political consultant said that keeping the address of the event secret is not unusual. And even though it elicited scorn on social media platforms, the price of admission is not unusual in a fundraiser for either party, if the candidate is running for Governor, the U.S. House of Representatives or U.S. Senate, political consultants agreed. A fundraiser for Donald Trump last July cost $580,600 per couple, according to the Washington Post, and raised eyebrows as it was during a surge in coronavirus cases.

Committee reports show that DeSantis’ political committee is certainly outpacing the committees for Fried and Crist. In July, Friends of Ron DeSantis raised $4.23 million, compared to the $198,000 Fried’s committee raised and the $235,000 Crist’s raised.