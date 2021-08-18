August 18, 2021
Poll: Donald Trump could lose Florida to Joe Biden if election were held today

Jacob Ogles August 18, 2021

biden-trump-ap-gty-er-190429_hpMain_16x9_1600
Some of the Republicans' support is bleeding to third parties.

A poll of Florida voters shows Donald Trump, nine months after winning Florida’s electoral votes, would lose the state today.

A St. Pete Polls survey commissioned by Florida Politics indicates Florida voters, right now, favor sitting President Joe Biden 48% to 47% of voters in Trump’s adopted home state.

Biden’s less-than-a-percentage-point edge certainly falls within the poll’s 2.2% margin of effort. Results of the poll, conducted on Monday and Tuesday this week, include responses from 2,068 registered voters, weighted for active voter demographics.

But the Democrat’s edge stands despite the bulk of respondents telling pollsters they did support Trump in November. On the question of who voters actually backed last year, nearly 50% said Trump and just over 47% said Biden. That’s close to the three-percentage-point real world results of the election last year.

While Trump won Florida’s 29 electoral votes, Biden won nationwide, flipping several states Trump won in 2016. Since that time, Trump has openly questioned the results of every swing state he lost. But while many Trump faithful voters have joined in that crusade, Trump appears to be losing support as he ponders a 2024 comeback.

The poll finds fewer than 81% of Republican voters favoring Trump, compared to 14% who would pick Biden and 3% who would go third-party. Meanwhile, 82% of Democrats would gladly vote Biden while 15% would favor Trump and around 2% would go with a third party. By comparison, more than 83% of Republicans and 17% of Democrats polled voted for Trump in 2020.

In both November and now, 49% of those polled voted for Biden. But around 47% last November favored Trump and only 45% would support him today. While less than 2% of independent voters polled went third-party last November, more than 4% would do so now.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg.

