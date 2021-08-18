Florida hospitals report another record high level of COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Florida Hospitalization Association is reporting a new high in active hospitalizations for COVID-19 with 16,721 people hospitalized in the state.

Wednesday’s update shows a net increase of 200 more hospitalizations over the day prior. It also shows the state with nearly two-thirds more hospitalizations than during the previous peak in July 2020.

Florida hospitals admitted another 2,695 COVID-19 patients Tuesday.

Nearly 36% of all patients in hospitals have the disease. Additionally, 55% of those in ICUs have the virus.

The FHA also showed 23,335 new cases in the Sunshine State Tuesday.

As of Friday’s report from the Florida Department of Health, 12.4 million Floridians had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. That’s 65% of the eligible population, 12 years old and older, and 57% of the state’s total population.

More than 270,000 Floridians received a shot in the week leading up to Friday as more people seek protection against the resurgent pandemic. Florida leads the southeast in vaccination rates but still trails Democratic-leaning on the west coast and in the northeast.

For several weeks now, Florida has led the nation in new COVID-19 cases, and those numbers have continued to climb.

Florida also recorded 57 COVID-19 hospitalizations among children Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. The delta variant has appeared to hit children harder, in part because children under 12 are not eligible for the vaccine.

Earlier this month, FHA President Mary Mayhew went on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, where she called the rising number of younger patients a crisis. Mayhew, former Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration under Gov. Ron DeSantis, did not offer any political criticism, even when baited by Morning Joe cohost Mika Brzezinski.

DeSantis has spent much of this month promoting monoclonal antibodies as a treatment for COVID-19 infection to prevent hospitalization in people who are at high risk for severe infections. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved it as an early treatment that can be used even before someone tests positive, if they have been exposed to the virus.

The DeSantis administration has also adamantly opposed mask requirements in schools. The Chair of the State Board of Education on Tuesday floated the possibility of removing school board members who violate the state’s rules banning mask mandates.