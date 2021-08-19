Ron DeSantis casts doubt that Joe Biden can lead in wake of Afghanistan debacle

Gov. Ron DeSantis brought his talents back to the Fox News primetime lineup Wednesday night.

Though not in the A-Block on Hannity, the Governor nonetheless brought his A-List material when it came to Afghanistan and President Joe Biden.

Describing the President as “asleep at the switch,” DeSantis conceded a need for military action decades ago, but added that the manner of the exit mattered … and that the American defeat sent a message to enemies on the world stage.

That message being that Joe Biden can’t “lead with conviction on the world stage.”

“After 9/11, we needed to go in and rout the Taliban and al-Qaida. But I think in hindsight, we should have come home after that. I think trying to do the democracy and all that, I think has been very problematic,” DeSantis said.

“Having said that, and I think Donald Trump was right we needed to come home from Afghanistan, how you do that matters. If you leave thousands of Americans to fend for themselves behind enemy lines, that matters. When you’re leaving billions of dollars in military equipment for our enemies to take, that matters,” DeSantis said.

“It’s going to make that area a disaster. Obviously, Americans are at risk,” DeSantis said, noting that America’s enemies are sizing up the new administration and seeing exploitable opportunity.

“You know who’s looking at this? China, Russia, North Korea, all of our adversaries are taking the measure of Joe Biden. And they see that this is not somebody who is capable of leading with conviction on the world stage,” DeSantis asserted.

“So they are going to do everything they can, as long as he is President, to take advantage of that. And I think we’re in for a rocky three and a half years, as long as he is President,” DeSantis prognosticated.

The Governor also commented, as one might expect, on Biden being “on vacation.”

DeSantis said that “they had to ply him off of vacation to give kind of a half-cocked statement on camera.”

“He said he wasn’t taking questions,” lamented DeSantis, whose enthusiasm for give and take with media is legendary.