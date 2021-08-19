Gamblers cool on Ron DeSantis’ 2022 and 2024 prospects

Gov. Ron DeSantis may be on the downhill slide with those willing to put money on upcoming elections.

That’s the sobering insight from one bookie tracking the currently-hypothetical hopes of Florida’s Governor, who is widely touted as a potential 2024 presidential candidate and has been seen as a heavy favorite for reelection next year.

Recent challenges, warn betting aggregators US-Bookies.com, have presented drama for the Governor’s near-term political prospects.

“The odds still point to DeSantis being a heavy favorite, but they took a noticeable hit during a time in which the state of Florida has seen quite a few challenges, and many have been openly critical of the Governor,” a US-Bookies spokesperson said. “Billed as a rising star in the GOP, DeSantis also faces a difficult battle in the presidential election, as he’s behind Donald Trump in both presidential and Republican nomination markets.”

DeSantis is still the heavy favorite for reelection, with 1/3 odds. But Charlie Crist has seen his odds improve to 4/1, and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is now at 8/1.

Recent polling, meanwhile, shows DeSantis generally ahead of either potential Democratic nominee.

DeSantis has wrestled with a “summer season” of COVID-19 that has stretched hospitals beyond their limit, and seen the administration square off against school boards that seek to require masks. His administration’s messaging has been geared toward a quasi-audition for the national right wing media. While these moves would seem to thrill the base, they clearly are causing bettors to reappraise the man called “America’s Governor” by supporters.

DeSantis is also dropping on the list of 2024 candidates. He’s given just an 18% chance of getting the Republican nomination, and just a 10.1% chance of being elected President.

The aggregators aren’t even contemplating action on who DeSantis’ 2024 running mate might be, though the Governor is the most favored of four potential running mates for former President Donald Trump.

“Though DeSantis’ chances at winning the next presidential election aren’t strong at the moment, it does seem like he’ll be the most likely pick as Trump’s running mate,” a US-Bookies spokesperson said. “With 14/1 odds, a Trump-DeSantis is currently the most likely Republican ticket we’ll see in 2021.”