Kathy Ireland, model-turned-business mogul, sets sights on telehealth, substance abuse

Model-turned-entrepreneur Kathy Ireland is turning her multibillion-dollar brand toward the latest tech innovation — telehealth for people dealing with substance abuse.

The $2 billion kathy ireland Worldwide marketing firm is teaming with Let’s Talk Interactive to supply instant health care access through kiosks, medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and safe and secure online video conferencing.

LTI is a recipient of the inaugural Zoom Video Communications, Inc.’s global Trailblazer Award.

Ireland, who serves as chair, CEO and chief designer of kiWW — listed as the 15th most powerful brand globally by License Global Magazine, the highest-ranking for a woman-owned and individual-owned business in the licensing industry — was named to the LTI board of directors by a unanimous vote.

Beginning this year, the kathy ireland Recovery Centers — run by Ascension RS — will use LTI’s secure, cloud-based platform to make available health care to those recovering from substance use disorder. The first center will be in New Hampshire.

“We are honored and humbled by Kathy’s tireless work and activism in improving the quality of life for those who don’t have access to quality health care,” said Jon Carrasco and Stephen Roseberry, Worldwide Creative Director and president/CMO of kiWW. “We thank Kathy for leading us in powerful ways.”

According to Fairchild Publications, a leading fashion industry trade magazine, Ireland is among the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today also named her one of the most prominent leaders in the furniture industry.

kiWW handles billions of dollars in retail sales annually and receives multiple awards, including several Good Housekeeping Seals. In addition to sales and branding, kiWW’s philanthropic arm supports many nonprofits, including women and children’s health, HIV/AIDS, Education, human freedom, life, wars against religious persecution and violence. Ireland is a Board Member of the NFLPI, WNBPA Board of Advocates, an ambassador and donor for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Society.

This is not Ireland’s first foray into health care; kiWW has supported neonatal intensive care units (NICUs) throughout America, disaster relief to people devastated by Hurricane Katrina, and treatment facilities in Haiti and Honduras. Ireland has worked with state-of-the-art medical care in Israel at Sheba Medical Center for both Jews and Arabs, and started a mentoring program for teenage single mothers, including prenatal care.

For more information about the innovative telehealth program, visit letstalkinteractive.com