Gov. DeSantis decries Joe Biden’s nursing home vaccination order as ‘massive hammer’

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday called President Joe Biden‘s new requirement that nursing home staff get vaccinated against COVID-19 a “massive hammer,” lacking legislative backing.

“The issue is these nursing homes could lose access to Medicare and Medicaid funding. So that is a massive hammer that they’re trying to bring down,” DeSantis said Thursday morning in Ormond Beach.

DeSantis was at the Ormond Beach Senior Center to announce another state-supported monoclonal antibody treatment site, part of his current strategy to expand access to a treatment shown to keep people with early cases of COVID-19 from getting too sick.

But while he offered support for vaccinations, he has strongly opposed mandating it, in nursing homes or anywhere else.

“The issue is going to be, what’s that going to do to staffing? They’re already short-staffed,” DeSantis said of the pending federal nursing home staff vaccination policy.

“And there’s a lot of people that feel strongly against being mandated, that they think it’s something they should chose. And they may have reasons why they make different choices. So I don’t know how it’s going to work. And there’s going to be a concern amongst these institutions about maintaining all the staff.”

Biden unveiled the new policy Wednesday as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots. The policy says if nursing homes receive Medicare or Medicaid funding, their staffs will need to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.

Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of the early COVID-19 outbreak and their workers being among the first in the country to be eligible for shots.

DeSantis, who has threatened public school districts with loss of state funds if they do not follow his ban on mask mandates, lamented the federal government is threatening nursing homes with loss of Medicare or Medicaid money if they do not follow Biden’s vaccination policies.

“That is a major hammer to bring down. And it has not been legislated by Congress,” DeSantis said. “I mean that’s a pure use of executive power to try to bring this down and really could be something that could potentially shake up the industry.”

DeSantis defended Florida’s policy of making vaccinations available to nursing home residents and staff, without mandating them. He said “almost every study” shows vaccinations have held strong against hospitalizations. He also said many nursing home staff members already have had COVID-19, so they should have natural immunities. He said they’re not being counted as safe, but should be.

“Here’s what we did in Florida. We went, the first people who had access to this were the residents and staff of longterm care facilities. So since mid-December those folks had access to it,” he said.

“Obviously not all staff members have done it,” he said.

Last week the AARP released a national report saying Florida nursing home staff have the nation’s second-lowest rate of COVID-19 vaccinations. The AARP report also said Florida has the highest rate of nursing homes reporting at least one staff member with COVID-19.

DeSantis said he did not know if the organization’s data are accurate and would have to check.

“We basically provided. I can tell you every single staff member has had access since mid-December,” DeSantis said. “We put the nursing homes first, and that included the staff member. I know many of them availed themselves, but I know many of them chose not to. But it has been widely available for over nine months now.”