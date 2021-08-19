Gov. DeSantis: Masking athletes is ‘totally overboard’

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday said mandating athletes to wear face coverings during athletic competition is not only unsafe, it’s “totally, totally overboard.”

After promoting monoclonal antibodies and criticizing school mask mandates at a press conference in Hudson, the Republican Governor shifted his ire to mask requirements for athletes at athletic events.

“That is not based on any type of science,” DeSantis said. “That is totally, totally overboard.”

DeSantis, who is often criticized for forgoing the advice of health experts, warned the mandates clash against traditional medical guidance.

“To restrict athletes breathing (during) heavy competition, where are you getting that?” DeSantis quipped. “The World Health Organization has always said: Do not wear a mask while you’re engaging in physical activity or athletic competition.”

Indeed, the World Health Organization in June discouraged mask wearing during “vigorous intensity physical activity.”

Instead, the United Nations agency highlighted good ventilation and physical distance as the most important preventative measure during exercise.

“Some of this stuff is just… I think it’s more political,” DeSantis said.

Several cities and states across the nation have enacted mask mandates that include athletes competing in competition, according to reports.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham in August issued a statewide mask mandate that includes athletes competing indoors regardless of vaccination status, Yahoo! News reported.

Hours north, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday it is “safer to wear a mask when participating in contact sports,” MLive reported.

In Tempe, Arizona, meanwhile, a high school district is requiring athletes and coaches to wear masks during indoor practices, AZCentral reported.

Despite ongoing criticism, DeSantis has maintained a give-no-ground approach to mask mandates.

In July, DeSantis empowered the state to impose financial consequences against districts that enact school mask mandates.

The Board of Education voted Tuesday against two school districts that implemented mandatory mask policies.