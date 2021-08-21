Takeaways from Tallahassee — Happy trails

Fitting tribute

It has been 16 months since Rep. Kristin Jacobs succumbed to cancer.

Since then, the Legislature has honored her memory by renaming the Southeast Coral Reef Ecosystem Conservation Area to the Kristin Jacobs Coral Reef Ecosystem Conservation Area.

The Florida State Parks Foundation also designated one of her favorite trails — a six-mile stretch in Lake Kissimmee State Park — as the Kristin Jacobs Trail.

And in her final days, she witnessed her colleagues pass the “Kristin Jacobs Ocean Conservation Act” to ban the import and export of shark fins in Florida. The Governor signed it into law a few months later.

There’s one more thing that could bear her name: a serenity garden at Women in Distress domestic violence shelter.

It doesn’t require any action from the Legislature or the Governor, or any state board. All it will take is people coming together to raise $6,000.

It might not seem like a big deal compared to a reef system that stretches from St. Lucie to Biscayne. But if she were around, she’d probably disagree.

While Jacobs was best known as a Broward County Commissioner, a lawmaker, and a warrior on environmental issues, she traveled a long and difficult road to get there.

Jacobs married shortly after graduating from high school and frequently moved as her husband changed jobs. The husband physically assaulted her on multiple occasions, and it took her years to get out from under the shadow of abuse.

When one of those jobs took the family to Florida, she made her break, going to Women in Distress, a domestic violence shelter.

They took her and her children in and offered them shelter, safety, and a chance at a new beginning.

She took that chance and, in a few short years, went from neighborhood mom on a mission to a county commissioner, county Mayor, chair of a Presidential Task Force on Climate Preparedness and Resilience, and then to the state House.

It’s an incredible story — and one that the next woman who walks through the doors of that Lighthouse Point shelter should hear. And what better way to share it than with a garden full of lush butterfly bushes, running water and natural splendor.

Women in Distress is accepting donations, which are fully tax-deductible, for the memorial garden online. There you can also find information on how to donate by mail or by phone.

___

Take 5

The “Takeaway 5” — the Top 5 stories from the week that was:

School boards could start losing pay over masks — School board members in Alachua and Broward counties have until Sunday to drop mandatory face masks policies for students or begin facing financial consequences for flouting the state’s ban on mask mandates in public schools. Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced that after the State Board of Education ruled, those districts broke the law. Corcoran plans to withhold state funding to target school district administrators’ paychecks despite President Joe Biden saying the federal government will intervene. At least one member of the Board of Education also suggested suspending noncompliant board members. Hillsborough, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties’ school districts have also adopted mask requirements that break the mask mandate ban.

DeSantis highlights monoclonal sites amid criticism — The Governor has continued his public awareness campaign for Regeneron’s monoclonal antibody cocktail as the state approaches 21 treatment sites. Yet Gov. Ron DeSantis says he is battling disinformation from critics and the “corporate press.” The governor says that the treatment is free despite reports otherwise, and his office has downplayed one DeSantis donor’s ties to Regeneron. That donor has little to gain from the Governor promoting drugs that have already been purchased, but that hasn’t stopped critics from highlighting the connection. And there was more trouble still after a picture of one woman lying on the floor while awaiting treatment circulated on social media. The Governor’s Office says she’s recovering now.

Masks in schools case set for trial — Parents’ lawsuit over DeSantis’ school mask mandate ban is set for trial Monday. A decision is expected Thursday. By then, all public schools will be open, leading Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper to expedite the trial. On Thursday, he kept the door open to the trial. The parents argue DeSantis “wrongfully assumes that state authorities can better determine the local health risks and educational needs of students and teachers.” But the Governor stands by his assertion that a parent’s right to opt their children from mask mandates falls within the Parents’ Bill of Rights he signed into law earlier this year.

Albritton to lead Senate GOP in 2024-26 — After an intense, behind-the-scenes battle with Sen. Manny Díaz Jr., Sen. Ben Albritton has secured the votes necessary to take over the Senate President’s gavel from Sen. Kathleen Passidomo after her term for 2022-24. That’s assuming Republicans hold the Senate till Albritton’s 2024-26 term. “We share a vision for the future of Florida, and we’ll work together in the years ahead to advance policies that are in the best interest of the state of Florida,” Albritton said, speaking of Díaz. The conciliatory conclusion comes after the leadership race had become increasingly public as both men competed to win from candidates likely to join them in the Senate next year.

Bahamas says cruisers must be vaxxed — Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis signed an executive order Thursday banning cruise ships that can’t prove their passengers have been vaccinated from disembarking. That runs contrary to DeSantis’ executive order banning businesses, including cruise lines, from demanding “vaccine passports” from passengers. The Bahamas’ order applies even to “private” islands in the country, including those leased, developed, and operated as resorts by cruise line companies, such as Disney Cruise Line’s Castaway Cay, Carnival Cruise Line’s Half Moon Cay, and Royal Caribbean International’s Coco Cay. Norwegian Cruise Line sued Florida in federal court over the vaccine passports ban and was granted a preliminary injunction last week. That case is still in court.

Water wall

This week, the South Florida Water Management District broke ground in the Las Palmas Community for an underground seepage designed to mitigate flooding in the 8.5 square mile area.

The seepage, an underground wall, will limit the flow of underground water, leading to aboveground flooding.

“When I took office, I made Everglades restoration and protection of Florida’s water resources a top priority,” DeSantis said. “My administration has provided record investments and expedited key projects to restore the Everglades and send more water south.”

According to the Governor’s Office, the wall will span 2 miles long, 63 feet deep, and is 26 inches thick.

The wall will work in concert with other Everglades restoration projects, all directing the water further south.

“As a native of Miami, I understand the importance of moving projects forward that benefit the Everglades and Florida Bay,” said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez.

Construction of the seepage is expected to be complete in April 2022.

South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron explained that the key to restoring the Everglades is indeed moving water south.

“This underground wall on the eastern edge of Everglades National Park supports our Everglades restoration goals, mitigates flooding in nearby communities, and allows us to better utilize our infrastructure for the benefit of people and the environment,” Bergeron said.

Hula Bowl

Florida and the University of Central Florida will host next year’s Hula Bowl, DeSantis announced Friday.

The Hula Bowl, which started in 1946, is a postseason “All-Star” bowl game, featuring standout NCAA football players from all divisions and international athletes.

The game, set for Jan. 15, 2022, will be played at UCF’s Bounce House Stadium and be the state’s ninth NCAA bowl game for the upcoming football season.

“On behalf of our entire state, I’m proud to welcome the Hula Bowl to Florida,” DeSantis said. “Our state continues to attract premier athletic events, which is great news for our economy, Florida families, and the fans who come here from all over the world for world-class experiences.”

Florida’s bowl games attract hundreds of thousands of attendees each year, with roughly half being from out of state, generating an economic footprint of more than $380 million and thousands of local jobs. Fans attending the Hula Bowl or watching from around the country will have the opportunity to experience and see all that Florida has to offer.

Hula Bowl Executive Vice President Jennifer Logan said she was excited to bring the game to Florida.

“The state of Florida has been amazing in welcoming our game to the Sunshine State and Gov. DeSantis made it clear to us that the state of Florida is indeed open for business,” she said. “The Governor’s support for Floridians is clear. His team has been so supportive and has connected us with Enterprise Florida, the Florida Sports Foundation, and the Greater Orlando Sports Commission to guide us through establishing a game that brings revenue to the community.”

Half-staff

DeSantis has ordered flags at half-staff in honor of Officer Jason Raynor, who died Tuesday after being shot in the head earlier this year.

Raynor was shot while on patrol on June 23; he died 55 days later with his family at his side. He had served in Port Orange and Daytona Beach since 2016.

From sunrise to sunset Monday, the United States and Florida flags will fly at half-staff at the Daytona Beach Police Department, the Daytona Beach City Hall and the Volusia County Courthouse.

“The outpouring of love and support that all of you have shown to our police department and to Officer Raynor’s family since he was severely injured has been nothing short of amazing,” Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young said. “In His infinite wisdom, God decided that it was time for this courageous young man to guard the gates of Heaven, even though that wasn’t the outcome that we all hoped for.”

In 2018, he was honored for his heroism in response to a call in 2018 when a woman was threatening to jump off a bridge. Raynor, alongside two other officers, helped talk her down.

The Governor’s Office says Raynor will be remembered for his selfless courage to protect the lives of others at the cost of his own.

Haiti scams

Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning Floridians to beware of scams preying on the ongoing situation in Haiti.

A 7.2-magnitude earthquake struck Haiti on Aug. 14, killing more than 1,900 people and impacting the lives of more than 1.2 million residents of Haiti.

Moody warned scammers could take advantage of Floridians wishing to provide financial support to the recovery effort. International tragedies, she warned, often attract scammers.

“It is harrowing to hear the news reports of the devastation that our neighbors in Haiti are currently enduring,” Moody said. “With the aftermath of Tropical Storm Grace wreaking havoc on Haitians, some efforts to recover from the earthquake are being stalled. I encourage generous Floridians to help provide support, but watch out for fake charities trying to exploit the tragedy to steal money.”

Moody provided several tips to Floridians, helping them ensure their donations go toward a reputable organization.

She encouraged Floridians to research how a charity uses funds.

Moody also suggested that donors be wary of crowdfunding campaigns created by unknown individuals.

“Do not provide banking or other personal information to unsolicited callers or in emails on behalf of a charity,” Moody added.

Floridians can report charity scams online.

Charity cheats

This week, three nonprofit charities received nearly $500,000 million after a court ruled against an unlawful fundraising robocall scheme, Moody announced.

The scheme, orchestrated by Associated Community Services, conned Americans out of $110 million.

“This deceptive charity fundraising scheme ripped off generous Floridians and donors nationwide,” Moody said. “As Florida’s Attorney General, I am committed to holding accountable those who target and exploit the kindness of others for their own financial gain. It is my pleasure to redirect these funds to legitimate charities that work to provide resources to those in need.”

Moody directed the recovered $495,000 toward three charities: the American Cancer Society, Semper Fi America’s Fund, and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The recovered money, Moody said, will be used to support cancer treatment and military service members, first responders and their families.

Moody encouraged Floridians to take several steps before donating to a charity.

Among them, she encouraged Floridians to research how the charity uses funds and avoid unsolicited calls for donation.

She also suggested contacting the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance.

The Alliance can help consumers learn of past complaints made against a charity.

To watch a video of Moody’s initial announcement, click on the image below:

Fire drills

The Florida Forest Service will provide firefighter training to the Montana National Guard throughout August, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried announced.

The training comes as wildfires rage in Montana, overwhelming the state’s emergency resources.

The 2021 fire season in Montana is among the hottest and driest on record.

“I am incredibly proud of Florida’s well-trained and experienced wildland firefighters,” Fried said. “Their willingness to serve and meet current demands is a testament to the Florida Forest Service’s commitment to helping fight the devastating wildfires out West.”

The training, which will prepare more than 500 National Guard members, will provide service members with a basic knowledge of wildland firefighting.

“Having personnel from the Florida Forest Service come to Montana to help us train our National Guard to be fire line ready proves wildland firefighting is just one big community,” said Montana State Forester Sonya Germann.

“We are so thankful for the assistance from our partners in Florida, and the surge capacity provided from their training will be indispensable in our efforts during the rest of the fire season.”

Since June, the Florida Forest Service has deployed 268 wildland firefighters to aid suppression efforts in Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, and elsewhere.

Assessing damage

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis was on the scene in Tallahassee this week following an apartment fire near Florida A&M University.

As CFO, Patornis doubles as the State Fire Marshal. The CFO’s Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations, in coordination with the Tallahassee Fire Department, investigated the cause of the fire this week.

“Thank you to the dedicated firefighters with the Tallahassee Fire Department for their quick response following the apartment fire that happened early this morning near the FAMU campus,” Patronis said. “Their quick action, as well the response from the Tallahassee Police Department, no doubt saved lives.”

The Bureau of Fire, Arson & Explosives Investigations is a law enforcement branch of the Division of Investigative and Forensic Services. Its personnel’s core missions include detection, investigation, apprehension and prosecution of offenders of arson and explosive-related crimes.

The Bureau also enhances investigations and prosecutions and deters arson and explosive-related crimes through education and training.

“These dedicated men and women put themselves in harm’s way to keep our communities safe every day, and I can’t thank them enough for their service,” Patronis said. “Please pray for the families who have been injured or displaced.”

Instagram of the week

The week in appointments

Florida Elections Commission — DeSantis announced Nicholas Primrose, Marva Preston and former Lt. Gov. Carlos Lopez-Cantera to the FEC, designating Primrose as chair. Primrose, of Fleming Island, is the chief of regulatory compliance for the Jacksonville Port Authority. Previously, he was a deputy general counsel in the Governor’s office and General Counsel to FDEM. Primrose earned a bachelor’s in political science from Lake Forest College, a master’s in public administration from DePaul University, and his law degree from Barry University. Preston, of Crawfordville, is a retired Miami Police Department detective. She also served as an investigator in the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Unit and is the current director of Grace Embraced Outreach Ministry. She earned her law enforcement degree from Miami Dade College and a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Florida International University. Lopez-Cantera, of Miami, is president of Pan-American Consulting and a former Lt. Governor of Florida, and a former Majority Leader in the Florida House. Lopez-Cantera earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Miami.

Florida Communities Trust Governing Board — The Governor named former Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Noah Valenstein to the Florida Communities Trust Governing Board. Valenstein, of Tallahassee, is also the founder of Brightwater Strategies and a senior adviser at the American Flood Coalition. He earned a bachelor’s in environmental policy from UF and a law degree from FSU.

School Board of Alachua County — The Governor appointed Mildred Russell to SBAC. Russell, of Gainesville, founded Miracle Life Ministries with her husband in 1990. They started churches in Athens, Georgia and Oxford, England and have ministered across the world. She volunteered on Front Porch Florida and was a tutor at Duval Early Learning Academy. Russell attended Western Kentucky University.

Commission on Mental Health and Substance Abuse — DeSantis appointed Jay Reeve, Clara Reynolds, Kelly Gray-Eurom, Bill Prummell, Mark Mahon and Larry Rein to the Commission on Mental Health and Substance Abuse. Reeve, of Tallahassee, is president and CEO of The Apalachee Center. Previously, he was a senior psychologist at Bradley Hospital in Providence, Rhode Island. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Tufts University, master’s degree from Harvard University and doctorate from Adelphi University. Reynolds, of Tampa, is president and CEO of the Crisis Center of Tampa Bay. She earned her bachelor’s degree in psychology and master’s degree in social work from Florida State University and an MBA from the University of Tampa. Gray-Eurom, of Jacksonville, is an emergency medicine physician at UF Health Jacksonville. She earned her M.D. from the University of Vermont. Prummell is the Sheriff of Charlotte County and a 29-year veteran of law enforcement. he earned his bachelor’s in criminology from St. Leo University, MBA from IMPAC University, and master’s in criminal justice from American Public University. He will serve as the commission’s chair. Mahon is the Chief Judge of Florida’s 4th Judicial Circuit and oversees the court’s Mental Health Offender Program. Mahon earned his bachelor’s and law degrees from FSU. Rein, of Fort Lauderdale, is CEO of ChildNet. He is also vice-chair of the Florida Coalition for Children Foundation. He earned his bachelor’s degree in psychology from Columbia University and a master’s degree in school psychology from St. John’s University.

Havana Main Street

Secretary of State Laurel Lee has announced Havana Main Street as the Florida Main Street Program for August.

“Havana Main Street has developed their former retail corridor into a vibrant and dynamic arts district,” Lee said. “Local artists, business owners, and unique restaurants provide opportunities for residents and visitors to dine, shop, and enjoy downtown Havana. Through preservation and economic development, our Main Streets rebuild and re-imagine their historic downtowns.”

Florida Main Street is part of the Department of State’s Division of Historical Resources. The program revitalizes historic downtowns and encourages economic development through historic preservation.

Havana Main Street has reported more than $919,000 in public and private reinvestment. They welcome two net new businesses and six net new full-time and part-time jobs within the district. Additionally, the organization has reported more than 4,058 volunteer hours.

Havana Main Street was designated as a Florida Main Street community in 2017. Havana Main Street has added new vitality to their district by affiliating with Artists Helping Artists, sponsoring public art, scheduling monthly community bike rides, and organizing a weekly farmers market.

They also host various events throughout the year, including the Havana PumpkinFest, Havana WinterFest, Painting in Shade Plein Air, and the Havana Quilt Show. Currently, Havana Main Street is overseeing the restoration of the Old Havana State Bank building, which, when completed, will serve as the Main Street office, visitors center, and additional rental space for downtown vendors.

Early grade success

House Speaker Chris Sprowls has appointed Rep. Erin Grall to the Council for Early Grade Success.

Grall, a Vero Beach Republican, helped create the council this year by sponsoring House Bill 419. The measure strives to improve early learning provider quality and better prepare children for kindergarten.

“Rep. Erin Grall has demonstrated her tireless commitment to increasing the quality of our state’s early learning programs,” Sprowls said. “Her passionate desire for our children to learn and her continued leadership in this area will ensure the future of our state is bright for generations to come.”

The Council for Early Grade Success oversees statewide literacy and math progress monitoring for students in Voluntary Pre-Kindergarten (VPK) through third grade. They will provide recommendations to the Department of Education based on the Next Generation Sunshine State Standards and VPK standards beginning in the 2022-23 school year.

Grall thanked Sprowls for appointing her to the council.

“The Council will support the state in data-driven analysis, making sure the large investments made in early learning through third grade result in all of Florida’s children having an opportunity to be successful in school and in life,” she said.

The bill also created the Division of Early Learning within the Department of Education with oversight responsibility for the VPK and School Readiness programs.

Stolen Innocence

Two Tallahassee men have been sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to federal charges relating to child pornography and prostitution.

Shuntae Kirksey, 26, was sentenced to 210 months in prison for producing child pornography. Destin Banks, 32, was sentenced to 130 months in prison for coercing or enticing a minor to engage in prostitution.

According to Acting United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Jason Coody, both pleaded guilty this spring, but their sentencing didn’t happen until Monday.

“These sentences further affirm our commitment to the protection of our most vulnerable,” Coody said. “Through concerted efforts like Operation Stolen Innocence, we will continue to work tirelessly with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute those who prey upon our children.”

When they leave prison, Kirksey and Banks will have 10 years of supervised release, be required to register as sex offenders and be subject to all sex offender conditions.

Operation Stolen Innocence is a multi-agency coordinated effort between the United States Marshals Service, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, and the State Attorney’s Office of the Second Judicial Circuit to combat human trafficking in the Tallahassee area. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Tallahassee Police Department joined forces on the investigation.

“We are pleased to see two more offenders, who posed a significant threat to this community, taken off our streets,” TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said. “Operation Stolen Innocence has produced a continuous flow of arrests on those individuals that prey on our children.”

​​Turtle power

If you’re headed to the beach this weekend, watch your step.

This week, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission reminded Floridians that it’s still nesting season for sea turtles, and many of the eggs laid earlier this year are starting to hatch.

Ensuring baby sea turtles make it to the ocean is no harder than social distancing. Don’t touch or otherwise interfere with them; just stand back and give them space. Nature will take care of the rest.

FWC also implores beachgoers to clean up after themselves. Beach furniture, canopies, boats, and toys left behind on the sand can become obstacles that block nesting and hatchling turtles. Fill in any holes dug in the sand, too, as they can trap turtles.

And while it may be tempting to whip out your smartphone and snap a photo or video of their march into the ocean, sea turtles are sensitive to light, and if a flash goes off, it could disorient them and cause them to crawl away from the ocean.

“Interfering with a sea turtle hatchling’s trek to the ocean can have fatal consequences,” said FWC sea turtle biologist Dr. Robbin Trindell.

“It’s very important to leave them undisturbed. By keeping beaches dark, beachfront buildings dark, and giving sea turtles space, we can make sure that our children and grandchildren can also enjoy watching them make this amazing journey.”

Record highs

When fall classes begin Monday, a record 7,200 freshmen will be attending FSU.

New FSU President Richard McCullough, who has been on the job for a week, said he was excited to welcome the new crop of students to campus.

“I’m thrilled to start my tenure at the beginning of a new academic year and to welcome a very impressive freshman class,” McCullough said. “This is not only the biggest freshman class but one of the brightest, and I can’t wait to see the contributions these students will make to our university community.”

Indeed, the largest class in FSU history is also one of its most academically accomplished. More than 66,000 first-year students applied for admission to FSU for the summer and fall 2021 semesters. Some key stats on those accepted:

— The average high school GPA was 4.3, and they scored 1310 on the SAT or 29 on the ACT.

— The cohort includes students from 66 Florida counties and all 50 states plus D.C. Students also hail from 49 countries.

— Women make up 60% of the new freshman class.

— The top five majors selected are biological science, business, engineering, psychology, and exploratory/undecided.

Also, for the second year in a row, FSU received more than 14,000 graduate school applications for the fall term — an 83% increase in applications since fall 2017. This year’s graduate student cohort is expected to be FSU’s largest, exceeding last year’s record enrollment of nearly 9,700 graduate students.

To boldly go …

Florida A&M University recently received a grant from NASA to recruit more Black students into aerospace engineering.

According to the grant proposal, FAMU’s $1.2 million grant will be used to establish a multi-institution coalition to recruit underrepresented minorities for a program that will give hands-on experience to students in NASA-relevant fields.

The grant coalition includes the University of Central Florida, Florida State University, the Air Force Research Laboratory and four NASA centers.

“This award will enable us to train a new generation of underrepresented students in the fast-growing and very Florida-relevant field of aerospace engineering,” said Carl Moore, Ph.D., an associate professor in the FAMU-FSU College of Engineering, a co-principal investigator of the project.

Despite the aerospace and defense industry being among the top career choices for engineering students, Black engineers are significantly underrepresented in the field. According to data from the National Science Foundation, Black students earn about 3% of Bachelor of Science degrees and 1% of advanced degrees in either aerospace or mechanical engineering.

“The proposed (The Broadening Participation of Next Generation Aerospace Engineers) program focuses on diversity inclusion, engaging students through streamlined recruitment, project-based learning, traineeship, and workforce development program on aerospace-focused topics,” Co-Principal Investigator professor Chiang Shih said.

“We will build a long-term partnership with all stakeholders to create a culture of inclusion resulting in our students being successfully mentored, trained, and developed into the next generation of aerospace engineers.”

Back the pink

The Tallahassee Police Department and uniform maker Galls have partnered to release the first-ever TPD pink patch in advance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The annual international health campaign was created to spread awareness and encourage steps toward preventing the disease.

“I have seen firsthand the impact breast cancer can have on a patient and their family,” TPD Chief Lawrence Revell said. “It is my honor to be part of the unveiling of the first pink patch for the Tallahassee Police Department in support of such an important cause.”

TPD is selling the patches to the public for $10 apiece and hopes to raise $50,000 for the American Cancer Society.

Those looking to snag a patch can drop by TPD Headquarters at 234 East Seventh Avenue. Out-of-towners can send a self-addressed, stamped envelope with a $10 money order to Lt. Calvin Bedenbaugh at the headquarters address.

TPD officers can purchase two patches and have them sewn onto the sleeve of their uniform for free by Galls to show their support for the initiative.

“Our Mission Statement at Galls is that we’re ‘PROUD to SERVE’ those who serve,” Galls CEO Mike Fadden said. “As a result, we’re delighted to partner with the Tallahassee Police Department on this great cause that affects so many in this community.”

TPD says it has more plans in store for Breast Cancer Awareness Month that it will announce via its Facebook and Twitter accounts over the coming weeks.

