More cases of COVID-19, less vaccinations in Tampa Bay

The number of cases of COVID-19 are still on the rise in Tampa Bay while vaccination rates slow.

Hillsborough County reported 11,161 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 13 through Aug. 19, according to the latest Florida Department of Health weekly report. That’s only a slight increase in new cases from the week prior, which saw 10,920 cases from Aug. 6 through Aug. 12.

It also shows a slow down in new case growth, with the prior week seeing 2,000 more cases than the week before that, compared to the only 241 additional cases seen between this past week and the last.

Hillsborough’s case positivity rate, which is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive for cases not yet recorded, averaged 22.2% this past week, a slight decrease from the week prior, which reported a rate of 23.1%.

Since the start of the pandemic, the county has seen 193,819 cases of COVID-19.

Despite the continued increase in cases, Hillsborough County saw a substantial decrease in vaccination rates last week.

In the last week, 13,856 people got vaccinated. That’s a couple thousand less than the week prior, where the county saw 16,609 new vaccinations. The decrease follows a couple weeks of high vaccination numbers, averaging around 17,000 per week.

After this week’s round of vaccinations, 61% of those eligible to receive a vaccine have gotten the shot in Hillsborough County. That eligibility accounts for the county’s 12 years and older population.

So far, 785,766 people have been vaccinated in the county.

Pinellas County also reported more new cases this week, adding 6,271 to the count. That’s slightly less cases than the county saw the week prior, in which 6,434 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has seen 107,485 cases of COVID-19.

This week, Pinellas County reported a higher positivity rate at 20.6%, slightly up from the prior week’s 19.2% positivity rate.

Similar to Hillsborough County, Pinellas County saw 7,949 vaccinations in the last week — slightly less than that of the week prior, which recorded 9,716 vaccinations. Now, 63% of the vaccine-eligible population has been inoculated in the county.

So far, 561,610 people have received a shot in Pinellas County.

Over in Pasco County, 4,223 new cases were reported over the past week, compared to 3,871 new cases seen in the week prior’s caseload. The county also saw a 26.4% average positivity rate, up from 25.6% reported the week prior.

Pasco has seen 60,753 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

As far as vaccinations, Pasco is also following the rising trend. In Pasco County, 61% of those eligible have received a shot, or 291,458 people. The county also reported 5,046 new vaccinations in the last week, about a thousand less than the week before, which reported 6,153 vaccinations.