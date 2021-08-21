More cases of COVID-19, less vaccinations in Tampa Bay

The number of cases of COVID-19 are still on the rise in Tampa Bay while vaccination rates slow.
Hillsborough County reported 11,161 new cases of COVID-19 from Aug. 13 through Aug. 19, according to the latest Florida Department of Health weekly report. That’s only a slight increase in new cases from the week prior, which saw 10,920 cases from Aug. 6 through Aug. 12.
It also shows a slow down in new case growth, with the prior week seeing 2,000 more cases than the week before that, compared to the only 241 additional cases seen between this past week and the last.
Hillsborough’s case positivity rate, which is the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come back positive for cases not yet recorded, averaged 22.2% this past week, a slight decrease from the week prior, which reported a rate of 23.1%.
Since the start of the pandemic, the county has seen 193,819 cases of COVID-19.
Despite the continued increase in cases, Hillsborough County saw a substantial decrease in vaccination rates last week.
In the last week, 13,856 people got vaccinated. That’s a couple thousand less than the week prior, where the county saw 16,609 new vaccinations. The decrease follows a couple weeks of high vaccination numbers, averaging around 17,000 per week.
After this week’s round of vaccinations, 61% of those eligible to receive a vaccine have gotten the shot in Hillsborough County. That eligibility accounts for the county’s 12 years and older population.
So far, 785,766 people have been vaccinated in the county.
Pinellas County also reported more new cases this week, adding 6,271 to the count. That’s slightly less cases than the county saw the week prior, in which 6,434 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has seen 107,485 cases of COVID-19.
This week, Pinellas County reported a higher positivity rate at 20.6%, slightly up from the prior week’s 19.2% positivity rate.
Similar to Hillsborough County, Pinellas County saw 7,949 vaccinations in the last week — slightly less than that of the week prior, which recorded 9,716 vaccinations. Now, 63% of the vaccine-eligible population has been inoculated in the county.
So far, 561,610 people have received a shot in Pinellas County.
Over in Pasco County, 4,223 new cases were reported over the past week, compared to 3,871 new cases seen in the week prior’s caseload. The county also saw a 26.4% average positivity rate, up from 25.6% reported the week prior.
Pasco has seen 60,753 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.
As far as vaccinations, Pasco is also following the rising trend. In Pasco County, 61% of those eligible have received a shot, or 291,458 people. The county also reported 5,046 new vaccinations in the last week, about a thousand less than the week before, which reported 6,153 vaccinations.
Edward Lyle
August 21, 2021 at 10:11 am
People are not catching or being hospitalized due to the China Bio-Weapon Flu. What we are experiencing around the country is the result of weak minds being manipulated with fear and doom-n-gloom propaganda promulgated by the DemoKKKrats, their Media PACs, and Tony “Mengele” Fraudci.
This is how it works… Weak minds and parents have been intentionally inundated with fear and death propaganda… then someone gets a typical seasonal flu or common cold and flips out (because of the propaganda) and runs to the hospital. The hospital gets a $28K increase per-patient coded with having the China Bio-Weapon Flu, so they code the person as having the China Bio-Weapon Flu for pure profit motives. Then the propagandists get more fraudulent data to support their propaganda campaign of Mass Manipulation and Compliance. It’s ALL about politics, power, and money… it always is.
These maniacs celebrate killing millions of innocent babies (particularly in our communities of color) under the guise of “women’s” healthcare. What makes ANYONE think they give a rats’ rear-end about ANY of our children at ANY age?
The China Bio-Weapon Flu Scamdemic is the most maniacal, heinous, and perversely-criminal political stunt pulled in our history. And many will burn in he// over it.
Alex
August 21, 2021 at 11:18 am
Another one of the tinfoil hat brigade that’s infesting the GOP.
Conservatism is in a death spiral from these nuts, willful ignorance, and raw stupidity.
The world is leaving you behind, and it’s 100% your fault, no one elses’s
Ron Ogden
August 21, 2021 at 10:14 am
Endlessly reciting data makes people numb. If you must report them, thinking it will enable readers to make decisions about their health care, then show them as graphs people can easily understand. So, most people got a shot; about a third of the people have not. Those who have not probably will not. Publicly-minded people should learn why. The answer to that question may upset them, but it will lead to greater understanding.
Andrew Finn
August 21, 2021 at 11:33 am
Congratulations to Emperor DeSantis on his mismanagement of the virus crisis here in Florida. We have now set another milestone of over 3,000,000 – that’s THREE MILLION – cases in Florida !!!!!! Way to go Emperor, let’s ditch those masks !!!!!!