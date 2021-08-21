Twitter suspends account of Ron DeSantis press secretary after harassing AP reporter

Twitter has given Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis‘ bellicose press secretary, a 12-hour time out, according to Washington Examiner reporter Jerry Dunleavy.

The suspension came after Pushaw directed her 21,800 followers to harass Associated Press reporter Brendan Farrington, who had published a story earlier in the week linking a top DeSantis donor to a hedge fund that had invested in Regeneron, a drug used to treat COVID-19.

DeSantis, who has urged Florida residents to get vaccinated, has been been promoting Regeneron across the state this week as an alternative/supplement to vaccinations ahead of the state opening sites to administer the drug.

While the headline of Farrington’s story drew attention to the donor’s investment in Regeneron, the story detailed how the hedge fund in fact invested more in vaccine manufacturers but noted that “the relationship has generated a buzz on social media, as Democrats question the relationship.”

In response to the story, Pushaw let loose a flood of tweets aimed at Farrington, his editor and the AP over the next few days. In a since-deleted tweet, she told her followers: Drag them.”

Farrington said he received death threats. As of Friday night, his account was set to private.

Earlier that day, the AP published an article calling on DeSantis “to end ‘harassing behavior’ by one of his press aides.” The article quoted Pushaw as saying she wasn’t aware “drag them” was meant to be taken as a threat.

Dunleavy shared a screenshot Pushaw apparently shared with him at around 6:45 p.m. showing Twitter informing her that she’d violated the social media company’s rules. While she could still browse Twitter, the message said, she would not be able to tweet, retweet, post fleets, follow other accounts or like posts.

He pointed out that the suspension came “after @AP wrote a letter complaining about her,” adding: “Meanwhile, the Taliban livetweeted its conquest of Kabul.”

.@ChristinaPushaw says she has had her Twitter account limited / suspended for 12 hours — she was sent a notice she violated terms of use but wasn’t told which. This comes after @AP wrote a letter complaining about her. Meanwhile, the Taliban livetweeted its conquest of Kabul. pic.twitter.com/cOi2U6eyf3 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 20, 2021

Pushaw’s Twitter page remains open and viewable. Her timeline includes retweets of posts expressing views similar to Dunleavy’s, including several juxtaposing the response to her and her followers’ attacks on Farrington with events in Afghanistan.

Her most recent tweet, which she pinned atop her page, shares an article by nonprofit St. Petersburg-based fact-checking website PolitiFact, which rated the AP story “mostly false.”

A closer inspection of the Politifact article indicates that the “mostly false” rating was given not to the AP story but to an Instagram post. Politifact quoted the Instagram post as saying: “‘The second-largest investor in Regeneron’ is a firm whose CEO is Ron DeSantis’ ‘number one political donor.'”

That assertion appears nowhere in Farrington’s AP story.