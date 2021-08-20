August 20, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

AP urges Ron DeSantis to end harassing tweets aimed at reporter

Associated PressAugust 20, 20213min4

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Jimmy Patronis endorses Griff Griffitts for HD 6

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Ron DeSantis hammers Joe Biden with COVID-19 comparison to H1N1 flu

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Orlando residents urged to conserve water as hospital demand for liquid oxygen spikes

pushaw 5 art
In a since-deleted tweet, Pushaw retweeted the article with the message “drag them,” which led to abusive messages being sent to him.

The Associated Press called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to end “harassing behavior” by one of his press aides against an AP reporter who received threats and other online abuse.

Incoming AP CEO Daisy Veerasingham sent a letter Friday to DeSantis protesting tweets by press secretary Christina Pushaw directed at a Tallahassee, Florida-based reporter in response to a story he wrote pointing out one of DeSantis’ multimillion-dollar donors invests in a company making the COVID-19 treatment drug Regeneron. DeSantis has been touting the monoclonal antibody treatment throughout the state.

In a since-deleted tweet, Pushaw retweeted the article with the message “drag them,” which led to abusive messages being sent to him.

A screenshot of Pushaw’s since-deleted tweet. (Image via Twitter.)

DeSantis should “assure the people of Florida that there is no place” for such behavior in their government, Veerasingham, AP’s vice president and chief operating officer, wrote. She will become AP’s CEO in January.

“While we can disagree about stories, it is unacceptable and dangerous for a public official to encourage the systemic bullying of journalists,” Veerasingham wrote.

Pushaw said she did not mean her “drag them” comment to be taken as a threat, and she deleted it because she realized not everyone would know what it means.

Post Views: 201

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGov. DeSantis names prominent Republicans to Elections Commission, breaking year-plus delay

nextRon DeSantis drags Joe Biden's 'humiliating' Afghanistan exit

4 comments

  • Alex

    August 20, 2021 at 5:52 pm

    DeAnus likely wrote them himself.

    Good practice for Trumpism part 2.

    Reply

  • Pat Whaley

    August 20, 2021 at 6:23 pm

    So what did she mean by “drag them”?
    DeSantis and his team hate being challenged. That’s what happens when you look suspicious.

    Reply

  • Tom Palmer

    August 20, 2021 at 6:44 pm

    What a bunker mentality up there.

    Reply

  • Jmjusa

    August 20, 2021 at 7:16 pm

    Poor Associated(to demon-rat)DE-pressed..
    Start a go-fund-zer account to help pay for this taliban style of attack tweeting…
    Grow a pair….

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories