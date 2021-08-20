Ron DeSantis drags Joe Biden’s ‘humiliating’ Afghanistan exit

Gov. Ron DeSantis took aim at President Joe Biden‘s foreign policy again Friday.

DeSantis, in Panama City to open a monoclonal antibody treatment site, also bashed Biden policy relative to Afghanistan.

“It’s frustrating, not just as a Governor, but just as an American, to see some of the stuff that’s going on in this country and throughout this world,” DeSantis said.

After familiar comments about the “out of control” southern border, the Governor pivoted to America’s just-wrapped 20 year war, saying what happened is “humiliating” to see.

“Then you see what’s happening in Afghanistan. To just leave all those Americans basically fending for themselves behind enemy lines, gifting billions of dollars worth of military equipment to terrorist groups? I think the whole Afghanistan thing, we needed to find a way to kind of dial that down, and I’m in favor of that generally. But man, there’s a way to do it and there’s a way to say we just don’t care what’s going on,” DeSantis said.

“The President’s not focusing. He’s not focusing on those American lives. And it’s just humiliating as an American to see what’s going on, particularly with all the people who worked and sacrificed over there,” DeSantis said.

The Governor addressed Afghanistan previously this week, charging Biden with a “lack of leadership.”

The comments to Florida media, predictably, revisited themes rehearsed earlier in the week for a national television audience on Fox News’ Hannity show Wednesday night.

DeSantis in the TV hit suggested America’s enemies would exploit the Biden presidency.

“You know who’s looking at this? China, Russia, North Korea, all of our adversaries are taking the measure of Joe Biden. And they see that this is not somebody who is capable of leading with conviction on the world stage,” DeSantis asserted. “So they are going to do everything they can, as long as he is President, to take advantage of that. And I think we’re in for a rocky three and a half years, as long as he is President.”