Ron DeSantis slams Joe Biden ‘lack of leadership’ at event highlighting COVID-19 treatment

On Thursday while opening a monoclonal antibody therapy clinic in Pasco County, Gov. Ron DeSantis turned his attention from COVID-19 to the White House.

DeSantis aired grievances yet again about a perceived “lack of leadership” from President Joe Biden, showing that even at an event focused on the virus, the national political fray is never too far away.

“You look around the country, you look around the world right now. I mean, we have Americans that are just being hung out to dry in Afghanistan. We’ve got billions of dollars of military equipment that’s just basically being gifted to terrorist groups. Things that the taxpayers paid for. Things that our men and women used,” DeSantis said.

The Governor then turned his gaze from the Asian land war to a conflict closer to home.

“You look at the border. People just pouring in. They don’t even tell you where they’re bringing these people in. We figured out they dump people in Jacksonville and some of these other places,” the Governor said. “It’s totally out of control. We’ve never seen anything like what we’re seeing now.”

“You look at inflation. The prices are going out of control, particularly gas prices, that’s putting a huge hamper on working people, having to pay so much when they’re going to get gas,” DeSantis said, saying that rather than deal with these issues, the Biden administration would rather “force” kindergarteners and first graders to wear masks.

The Governor expanded on themes he road tested on Fox News’ Hannity show Wednesday night.

The Governor said Biden was “obsessed” with masking grade schoolers in both spots, though there wasn’t complete overlap between the Thursday remarks and the cable news preview.

DeSantis in the TV hit suggested America’s enemies would exploit the Biden presidency.

“You know who’s looking at this? China, Russia, North Korea, all of our adversaries are taking the measure of Joe Biden. And they see that this is not somebody who is capable of leading with conviction on the world stage,” DeSantis asserted. “So they are going to do everything they can, as long as he is President, to take advantage of that. And I think we’re in for a rocky three and a half years, as long as he is President.”