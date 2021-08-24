August 24, 2021
Laurel Lee tapped for leading post in nat’l Secretaries of State association
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 11/3/20-Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee talks about the progress of the general election during a news conference Tuesday morning in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob Ogles

FLAPOL110320CH003
The national association elected officers to one-year terms.

Who serves as secretary to all secretaries?

Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee just won election as secretary for the National Association of Secretaries of State. That makes her one of 11 officers for the bipartisan organization. She will serve a one-year term.

“I am honored to have been elected to serve as a member of the executive board by my peers,” Lee said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues from across the country to continue to secure our nation’s elections, to effectively serve and promote businesses and corporations, and to support the many other programs and services led by Secretaries of State.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis picked Lee as Florida’s Secretary of State in January 2019, shortly after winning his election as Governor. After a blackface scandal forced Mike Ertel to resign shortly after his own appointment, she was actually his second pick for the office.

Before her current role in DeSantis’ administration, she served as a Circuit Judge in Hillsborough County, a seat she’d initially been appointed by former Gov. Rick Scott. She previously worked as an assistant U.S. attorney in the Middle District of Florida, and before that, as an assistant public defender in the same federal district.

Members of the NASS board were selected at the association’s summer conference, held this year in Des Moines, Iowa, last week.

“I’m pleased to have Secretary Lee as Secretary of the NASS Executive Board,” said NASS President Kyle Ardoin. “I look forward to working with Secretary Lee over the next year and know that her sterling record as Secretary of State in the third-largest state will contribute to finding innovative solutions to the prevailing issues facing our states and nation in the coming years.”

Ardoin, a Republican like Lee, was elected as Louisiana Secretary of State in 2018 after succeeding a Secretary of State who also resigned because of scandal.

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

