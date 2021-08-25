Republican ad ‘Back to School’ dings Stephanie Murphy on inflation

Republicans continue to hammer swing-district Democratic Rep. Stephanie Murphy on inflation, with a new ad charging she’s a reason parents are spending more money this year on school supplies for their children.

The 30-second social media ad “Back to School” from the National Republican Congressional Committee begins looking like a back-to-school TV commercial a retail store might run, encouraging parents in to buy school supplies and clothes. But the message is a downer, noting that inflation has pushed up electronics prices by 9%, shoes by 8%, and dresses by 19%.

“It’s that time of year,” a narrator says as children rush down a school corridor. “Unfortunately, Democrats created an inflation crisis. And now you’re spending more.”

“Call Congresswoman Stephanie Murphy and tell her, ‘We can’t afford this,'” the narrator concludes.

The national Republican group misses the calendar mark by two or three weeks in Florida, which started school weeks ahead of most of the country, meaning most Florida parents did most of their back-to-school shopping in July. So the ad looks at least a little out-of-touch for Florida parents, playing off an annual right of passage that may be current in other states, but not in the Sunshine State.

Nonetheless, the inflation theme remains topical.

Murphy, like many moderate Democrats, has been seeking a path to support much of President Joe Biden‘s multi-trillion dollar spending packages while also trying to look fiscally conservative back home in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, serving parts of Orange County and all of Seminole County.

Earlier this week Murphy, leader of the Blue Dog Coalition caucus of centrist Democrats, expressed strong concerns about Biden’s $3.5-trillion rebuilding plan. But after late negotiations between centrists, including herself, she voted for it Tuesday along with all other Democrats, helping secure its passage in the House.

“Democrats’ reckless economic policies have caused a massive spike in prices, and parents across the country are feeling the sting as they send their kids back to school. Voters know Democrats caused an inflation crisis, and we will continue to hold them accountable,” NRCC Chair Tom Emmer, a Congressman from Indiana, said in a news release.

The ad is being pushed on social media. It is the third NRCC attack ad in a series on inflation.