August 27, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Is Anthony Sabatini’s gun giveaway legal?
Anthony Sabatini

Jacob OglesAugust 27, 20215min1

Related Articles

CoronavirusHeadlines

Catching, recovering from COVID-19 provides stronger immunity than vaccines, new study finds

2022Headlines

Lincoln Project lambastes Ron DeSantis for school COVID-19 surge

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.27.21

Sabatini gun
He's letting anyone 18 and older enter; Florida law says you must be 21 to buy a gun.

Some candidates for Congress raffle off dinners and plane trips. Republican Anthony Sabantini plans soon to give someone a semi-automatic weapon.

The Howey-in-the-Hills Republican, a state lawmaker and candidate in Florida’s 7th Congressional District, launched a gun giveaway this week. He plans to put an AR-15 in the hands of a lucky supporter. The campaign stunt serves as a protest of the nomination of David Chipman as director of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau.

“We must do everything we can to fight back against gun-grabbing activists, like David Chipman,” Sabatini wrote on his campaign site. “Make a donation of any size and I will automatically enroll you into our AR-15 giveaway!”

But is that legal?

An official rules page on Sabatini’s site values the prize gun, an Andro Corp Model ACI-15 caliber 5.56mm with Reflex sight, at approximately $1,000. That’s a significant award just in terms of monetary value.

Still, the Federal Elections Commission said there’s not a major problem with raffles. It isn’t uncommon for campaigns to sell merchandise or tie donations to a chance to go on a trip with a candidate. “As far as raffles, there’s nothing in FEC rules that prohibits it,” said Miles Martin, a spokesperson for the FEC.

That said, there are other laws at play when it comes to firearms transactions in the state of Florida. Thanks to a law signed by former Gov. Rick Scott in the wake of the Parkland school shooting, gun purchases in Florida must be made by individuals 21 and older.

But the Sabatini raffle allows anyone 18 and older to enter.

That may because the rules seem to simply lift template rules to comply with raffles. That incidentally includes making tickets available even without a purchase of a ticket or donation to the campaign, an option often made available so contests don’t run afoul of gambling prohibitions. Contests often also are limited to adults.

Of note, the prize can be won by anyone living in the U.S. or Puerto Rico, so Florida law doesn’t necessary impact the winner. But there are no guardrails seemingly stopping someone from entering the raffle.

The raffle prize is nontransferable.

Rules do include a demand the winner verify adherence to the law.

“The selected winner must conform to all local, state and federal regulations as applicable and must make arrangements for delivery of Prize with appropriate federally licensed firearms dealers as may be required by state or federal law,” the rules state. “In the event the selected Winner fails to respond within the given time period or is ineligible to accept the Prize, another winner will be selected.”

Sabatini did not respond to requests for comment.

Post Views: 65

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousCatching, recovering from COVID-19 provides stronger immunity than vaccines, new study finds

One comment

  • Ron Ogden

    August 27, 2021 at 11:35 am

    “That may because the rules seem to simply lift template rules to comply with raffles.”
    What?

    “The selected winner must conform to all local, state and federal regulations as applicable and must make arrangements for delivery of Prize with appropriate federally licensed firearms dealers as may be required by state or federal law,” the rules state. “In the event the selected Winner fails to respond within the given time period or is ineligible to accept the Prize, another winner will be selected.”
    Non-story.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories