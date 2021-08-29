August 29, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

TECO sending 150 workers to help Louisiana handle effects of Hurricane Ida

Ryan NicolAugust 29, 20213min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Florida corrections trainee dies in accidental shooting

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Colleagues grieve after two Florida Highway Patrol members die from COVID-19

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Joe Biden to pay respects to U.S. troops killed in Afghanistan

ida
Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in Louisiana exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina battered the state.

Tampa Electric (TECO) is sending help to Louisiana as the state braces for impact from Hurricane Ida.

With the Category 4 storm set to strike the state Sunday, TECO has sent 150 workers to help restore power to affected communities.

According to a release sent from the company Sunday morning, around 50 TECO line workers and support personnel began driving to Louisiana and are set to arrive Monday. They’ll assist Cleco Power in Slidell, Louisiana.

In addition, 100 contractors also began traveling to the state Sunday to help Cleco Power and Entergy Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall in the afternoon or early evening in Louisiana Sunday. Exactly 16 years ago, on Aug. 29, 2005, Hurricane Katrina hammered the state, causing massive devastation and flooding in New Orleans and the surrounding areas. At least 1,800 people died following Katrina’s impact.

Conversa_728x90

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents the storm’s strike could be severe. “This will be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit anywhere in Louisiana since at least the 1850s,” Edwards said Saturday.

Katrina famously broke Louisiana’s levee system back in 2005. Officials have reinforced those defenses since, and Gov. Edwards did say he expects those levees to withstand Ida’s impact.

Still, after Ida strengthened into a Category 4 storm Sunday morning, it’s now threatening to do severe damage to the region. Many residents have evacuated after officials began issuing evacuation orders. Others remain stuck in the storm’s path, either by choice or due to lack of resources.

Power companies in Louisiana have already warned outages could last for weeks. Sunday’s release from TECO said crews are prepared to remain in the state to offer assistance for at least two weeks.

TECO was recently called into action when Tropical Storm Elsa brushed along Florida’s Gulf Coast last month. More than 15,000 people lost power, though most customers’ services were restored within a day.

Post Views: 68

Ryan Nicol

Ryan Nicol covers news out of South Florida for Florida Politics. Ryan is a native Floridian who attended undergrad at Nova Southeastern University before moving on to law school at Florida State. After graduating with a law degree he moved into the news industry, working in TV News as a writer and producer, along with some freelance writing work. If you'd like to contact him, send an email to [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida corrections trainee dies in accidental shooting

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories