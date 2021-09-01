Gamblers losing confidence in Ron DeSantis ’24

Supporters may call Ron DeSantis “America’s Governor,” but gamblers increasingly doubt whether America wants him as President.

A press release from the oddsmakers at Boyle Sports sounds a warning about his Republican Primary odds: “Punters Abandon Ron DeSantis White House Bid As Odds Drift To 4/1 From 2/1.”

A spokesperson for Boyle explained the exodus.

“Ron DeSantis has been a very popular feature of our early 2024 betting, but in recent days we’re beginning to notice evidence that opinion is starting to turn. COVID-19 rates in Florida are trending in the wrong direction and with DeSantis eased out to 4/1 from 2/1, punters are now looking at Donald Trump as the most likely Republican candidate.”

Trump is a 6/4 favorite.

The media release notes a turning point came in a recent poll release showing the Sunshine State souring on DeSantis.

“Support for the Florida Governor has started to dry up after a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University suggested 59% of voters in the state were against the idea of him running as President.”

Of the 833 registered Florida voters surveyed, in what was an R+2 poll, 59% do not want DeSantis to run for President. Only 35% back the concept.

Not even all Republicans want to see it. While 67% are open to a President DeSantis, a full 24% aren’t in. A full 61% of independent voters are opposed, also, with just 35% backing a DeSantis 2024 run.

Bookies have waved caution flags for some time, as COVID-19 has bedeviled both messaging and policy from the DeSantis administration.

“DeSantis also faces a difficult battle in the presidential election, as he’s behind Trump in both presidential and Republican nomination markets,” commented a spokesperson from betting aggregators US-Bookies.com in August.

Polls of potential 2024 Republican Primary fields show Trump as the prohibitive favorite, should he run for President a third time. Up until now, DeSantis has been a reliable second choice. With bettors going cold on DeSantis, it’s worth watching to see if his 2024 Primary polls are next to go in the wrong direction.