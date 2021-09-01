Gamblers losing confidence in Ron DeSantis ’24

Supporters may call Ron DeSantis “America’s Governor,” but gamblers increasingly doubt whether America wants him as President.
A press release from the oddsmakers at Boyle Sports sounds a warning about his Republican Primary odds: “Punters Abandon Ron DeSantis White House Bid As Odds Drift To 4/1 From 2/1.”
A spokesperson for Boyle explained the exodus.
“Ron DeSantis has been a very popular feature of our early 2024 betting, but in recent days we’re beginning to notice evidence that opinion is starting to turn. COVID-19 rates in Florida are trending in the wrong direction and with DeSantis eased out to 4/1 from 2/1, punters are now looking at Donald Trump as the most likely Republican candidate.”
Trump is a 6/4 favorite.
The media release notes a turning point came in a recent poll release showing the Sunshine State souring on DeSantis.
“Support for the Florida Governor has started to dry up after a new poll conducted by Quinnipiac University suggested 59% of voters in the state were against the idea of him running as President.”
Of the 833 registered Florida voters surveyed, in what was an R+2 poll, 59% do not want DeSantis to run for President. Only 35% back the concept.
Not even all Republicans want to see it. While 67% are open to a President DeSantis, a full 24% aren’t in. A full 61% of independent voters are opposed, also, with just 35% backing a DeSantis 2024 run.
Bookies have waved caution flags for some time, as COVID-19 has bedeviled both messaging and policy from the DeSantis administration.
“DeSantis also faces a difficult battle in the presidential election, as he’s behind Trump in both presidential and Republican nomination markets,” commented a spokesperson from betting aggregators US-Bookies.com in August.
Polls of potential 2024 Republican Primary fields show Trump as the prohibitive favorite, should he run for President a third time. Up until now, DeSantis has been a reliable second choice. With bettors going cold on DeSantis, it’s worth watching to see if his 2024 Primary polls are next to go in the wrong direction.
One comment
Andrew Finn
September 1, 2021 at 12:07 pm
Best news I have seen about Emperor DeSantis in months. People are finally seeing how miserable a job he is doing in Florida and don’t want that jackass anywhere near the White House. If he keeps going like he is, he is liable to turn a lot of “old time Republicans” into “Brand New Democrats” here in Florida, and the GOP needs Florida for a win in 2024.