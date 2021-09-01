September 1, 2021
Pinellas County Schools to start pulling district staff to work as substitute teachers
Stock image via Adobe

Kelly Hayes
September 1, 2021

New Normal on Back to School Measures During Covid-19 Pandemic With Hand Sanitizer and Face Mask on Table.
Since the start of the school year, the district has reported 2,516 cases of COVID-19.

Pinellas County Public Schools will start pulling district staff members from their assigned offices to serve as substitute teachers starting next Wednesday amid educator absences due to COVID-19.

In an email obtained by Florida Politics, district staff members were notified of the change and asked to complete a survey indicating their school level preference (elementary or secondary) by Wednesday at noon.

“In an effort to support our sites during this challenging time, we will begin utilizing all certified district staff as of Wednesday, Sept. 8, to assist in filling teacher absences,” the email reads. “Unfilled positions at all of our sites will be analyzed daily and coverage will be provided in order of need.”

Staff will be sent a schedule later this week that will assign coverage days, according to the email. All members of district staff will be assigned one day per month in September, October, November and December.

Staff members will receive information on school placement, grade level and subject by 6 p.m. the night before their scheduled coverage date, according to the email. Online substitute teacher training will be offered to the staff members on Sept. 9.

Florida Politics reached out to a district spokesperson for comment, but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

The county school district has continued to see an influx of COVID-19 cases, resulting in even more required quarantines.

Since the start of the school year on Aug. 11, the district has reported 2,516 cases of COVID-19, including 2,015 students and 501 employees. Cases have also been on the rise, with a record 363 cases confirmed Tuesday, including 319 students.

The school with the highest number of COVID-19 cases confirmed is Hollins High School, which has reported 58 student cases and ten employee cases so far.

About 5,900 students and staff members have been impacted by the spread of COVID-19 in schools. Those impacted are required to isolate at home after contact with a student or staff member who tested positive for the virus. The district’s dashboard with COVID-19 data does not break down quarantines among students and staff.

The district provides a dashboard updated daily on the number of COVID-19 cases reported by students and staff members. To note, the district’s report does not provide the number of individuals hospitalized or who have died as a result of COVID-19.

The latest surge follows a vote by the Pinellas County School Board last week against holding an emergency meeting to discuss a districtwide mask mandate.

The board considered meeting to discuss and possibly vote on a 90-day mask mandate with a medically approved opt-out, a move suggested by School Board member Caprice Edmond. The decision not to hold the meeting came despite pleas from several local pediatricians to consider the option, citing overwhelmed pediatric units.

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

