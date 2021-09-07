September 7, 2021
Troubled Citrus County road builder, U.S. 19 contractor files bankruptcy

dab contructors
“D.A.B. was the only remaining woman-owned prime contractor in the state."

D.A.B. Constructors, which abandoned $250 million in state and local highway projects when it suddenly shut down in July, announced Tuesday it had filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The Inglis-based road builder had been in business for 33 years, company President Debora Bachschmidt said in a statement.

Its closing left 400 people, many living in Citrus and surrounding counties, suddenly without work.

D.A.B. was the contractor on the much-maligned $31.8 million U.S. 19 widening project in Homosassa, which was more than a year behind schedule as of the business’s closing in late July.

The company had similar scheduling issues with the Florida Department of Transportation on other state projects as well.

Two weeks before D.A.B. closed, FDOT defaulted the company for missing deadlines and contract milestones on a $33 million interchange project at I-75 and S.R. 56 in Pasco County.

At the time of its closing, D.A.B. said it self-financed $10 million in unreimbursed costs on the U.S. 19 widening project in Homosassa.

D.A.B. blamed the default issue with FDOT as the reason for its financial downfall.

“D.A.B. was the only remaining woman-owned prime contractor in the state,” Bachschmidt said. “Our small size and local workforce of upward of 400 dedicated employees allowed D.A.B. to fill a niche in the public sector construction space by delivering projects at substantially lower costs to the taxpayers over the years than competing firms while meeting the exacting quality standards of FDOT and local governmental owners. D.A.B. could not, however, continue to self-finance FDOT projects, nor await the outcome of formal ‘claim’ court actions that could be years out.”

FDOT is working with D.A.B.’s bonding company to complete the state projects.

Mike Wright

Mike Wright is a reporter with the Citrus County Chronicle, covering county government and politics since 1987. Mike's skills as an investigative reporter have earned him first-place awards in investigative writing. Mike also helped the Chronicle win the Frances Devore Award for Public Service in 2002.

