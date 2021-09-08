September 8, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

St. Pete mayoral debate postponed as Robert Blackmon demands in-person forum

Kelly HayesSeptember 8, 20215min0

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Miami-Dade schools join legal fight to stop state mask mandate prohibition

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Judge reinstates ruling against Gov. DeSantis’ school mask order

HeadlinesSW Florida

Lee County Schools stand by mask mandate as child COVID-19 cases climb

blackmon welch
Ken Welch recently contracted COVID-19, initially prompting a move to a virtual setting.

The first debate in the St. Petersburg mayoral General Election, which was scheduled for Wednesday night, has been postponed.

The debate, hosted by the Tampa Bay Chamber and WFLA, was originally scheduled to be an in-person event. That changed when candidate Ken Welch contracted COVID-19, a diagnosis he announced Saturday evening. Although his campaign offered to attend a virtual debate, opponent Robert Blackmon refused, insisting on a face-to-face debate.

In a statement sent to Florida Politics, Blackmon said he wants nothing more than to debate Welch, but referenced a virtual debate among the Primary candidates hosted by Bay News 9 and the Tampa Bay Times where Welch dropped the call. While the drop was attributed to Welch’s internet connection failing, Blackmon claimed Welch chose to leave the debate to escape pressing questions.

To note, Welch was allowed to later record a small clip answering the questions he missed.

“I want nothing more than to debate Commissioner Welch. I want to talk about the issues facing St. Pete, which he hasn’t addressed since he first ran for office in 1998. In the sole Primary Zoom debate, Commissioner Welch simply dropped out of the meeting once I started pressing him on his record,” Blackmon said in a statement to Florida Politics.

“The people deserve the clarity on candidate positions that only an in person debate can provide. I welcome that debate anytime, anyplace. I look forward to it once Commissioner Welch is well again and wish him a speedy recovery.”

An alternative date has not yet been set for the debate.

“It’s unfortunate my opponent chose to reschedule tomorrow’s Tampa Bay Chamber debate,” Welch, a former Pinellas County Commissioner, said in a statement. “I’ve been looking forward to discussing ways we will bring inclusive progress to St. Pete and highlight the incredible divides between our leadership strategies on St. Pete’s next chapter.”

The two candidates are running to replace term-limited Mayor Rick Kriseman, who endorsed Welch, the current frontrunner in the race.

On Wednesday, former candidate and City Council member Darden Rice announced her support for Welch — perhaps his most important endorsement to date. Rice came in third place in the Primary Election, collecting nearly 17% of the vote.

Welch finished first in a crowded Primary Election Aug. 24 with 39% of the vote, and leads polls in the General Election. Blackmon, a current City Council member, clenched the No. 2 spot with 29%.

A poll taken just days before last month’s Primary showed Welch leading Blackmon in a hypothetical General Election with 53% support to Blackmon’s 29%, a 24-point deficit for Blackmon.

While the race is nonpartisan — candidates’ political affiliations don’t appear on the ballot — it’s no secret where they align, putting Republican Blackmon at a statistical disadvantage in a county with a strong Democratic lean.

Post Views: 193

Kelly Hayes

Kelly Hayes studied journalism and political science at the University of Florida. Kelly was born and raised in Tampa Bay. A recent graduate, she enjoys government and legal reporting. She has experience covering the Florida Legislature as well as local government, and is a proud Alligator alum. You can reach Kelly at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLee Health, first Florida hospital to suffer COVID-19 death, surpasses 1,000 fatal cases

nextBiscayne Bay conditions improve after Labor Day weekend fish die-off

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories