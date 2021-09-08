September 8, 2021
Gov. DeSantis reappoints two to Public Service Commission

Jason Delgado

appointments Board room (Large)
The PSC regulates utilities.

Gov. Ron DeSantis reappointed Arthur Graham and Andrew Fay to the Florida Public Service Commission on Wednesday.

Graham, a former PSC chairman, has served on the Commission since 2010. He was first appointed by former Gov. Charlie Christ and reappointed twice by former Gov. Rick Scott.

In his new application, Graham pointed to his experience on the Commission, which regulates major electric utilities and water, gas and telecommunications companies.

Graham previously was the President of Art Environmental Consulting Services, the senior recovery engineer at Georgia Pacific Corp. and a sales engineer at Betz PaperChem. He also served on the Jacksonville City Council and Jacksonville Beach City Council.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

Fay, who served as a deputy to former Attorney General Pam Bondi, was appointed to the PSC in 2018.

In his new application, Fay praised the benefits of “customer engagement” in understanding challenges utility customers face.

Fay recently was appointed to represent Florida as a member of the Federal Telecommunications Relay Service Advisory Council.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in real estate and a law degree from Florida State University.

The PSC is expected to grapple with a series of high-profile issues in the coming years, including complex base-rate cases for electric utilities.

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics.

