September 9, 2021
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall on Florida Panhandle

Jacob Ogles

1000 mindy
The storm is impacting areas already recovering from Hurricane Ida

A swath of the Florida Panhandle was under a tropical storm warning after Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall Wednesday night.

The storm touched down over St. Vincent Island, about 10 miles west southwest of Apalachicola, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Mindy could cause as much as 6 inches of rainfall across the Florida Panhandle and portions of southern Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning, the National Hurricane Center said. Scattered flash, urban, and small-stream floods are possible.

Mindy’s arrival occurred only a few hours after it had strengthened into a tropical storm Wednesday evening. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving northeast at 21 mph, forecasters said.

The tropical storm warning is in effect from Mexico Beach to the Steinhatchee River to the east. That area is about 300 miles east of southern Louisiana, where Hurricane Ida made landfall late last month. The region is still recovering from the deadly and destructive Category 4 storm.

Mindy is the 13th-named storm of what has been another busy Atlantic hurricane season. According to a tweet from Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach, the average date for the 13th-named storm from 1991-2020 was Oct. 24.

Jacob Ogles

