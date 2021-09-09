September 9, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Airlines say rise in COVID-19 cases is hurting ticket sales
Image via AP.

Associated PressSeptember 9, 20213min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Reggie Gaffney nears $300K raised for Senate bid

HeadlinesSt. Pete

‘We will replace you’: Republican members of Pinellas County Delegation face pressure for Special Session

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis commends 9/11 responders, rebukes calls to defund police

airport COVID-19 coronavirus
Shares of major airlines fell after regular trading opened on Thursday.

Several leading U.S. airlines warned Thursday that the rise in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant is hurting their bookings and further delaying a recovery for the travel industry.

American Airlines said a slowdown that started in August has continued into September, and the airline further lowered its outlook for third-quarter revenue.

In another regulatory filing, United Airlines said its flying and revenue are both weaker than previously expected, and it is cutting its schedule for later this year to match the lower demand. United forecast a pretax loss in the third quarter that could extend into the fourth quarter if the virus outbreak continues.

Delta Air Lines said it still expects to post an adjusted pretax profit for the third quarter, but revenue will be toward the lower end of its previous forecast.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian said the rise in COVID-19 cases won’t derail the travel recovery but will delay it by 90 to 120 days. He said the variant has particularly affected business and international travel, which are both critical to the largest U.S. airlines.

Southwest Airlines reported that leisure travel too has weakened, with more cancellations and softer bookings for September and October.

Southwest said, however, that demand over the Labor Day holiday was solid other than cancellations that it attributed to Hurricane Ida’s aftermath, and it said booking patterns for the winter holidays look normal.

Shares of all four airlines fell 1% to 2% minutes after regular trading opened on Thursday.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 53

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousReggie Gaffney nears $300K raised for Senate bid

One comment

  • PeterH

    September 9, 2021 at 3:13 pm

    Airlines need to impose a vaccine passport. Keep the unvaccinated AWAY from those of us who are fully vaccinated and waiting for our booster shot at the end of the month.

    Get your flu shot, get Covid vaccinated, wear a mask, social distance, wash your hands! The unvaccinated are America’s problem. If you don’t want to get vaccinated….FINE! Stay at home,

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories