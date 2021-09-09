September 9, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

State delays new five-year EBT contract two months
Stock image via Adobe

Christine Jordan SextonSeptember 9, 20212min0

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Ron DeSantis surprised monoclonal antibodies aren’t part of Joe Biden’s COVID-19 plan — they are

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 9.9.21 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Headlines

Gov. DeSantis commends 9/11 responders, rebukes calls to defund police

school money
They expect to award a new contract in early February.

The Department of Children and Families has pushed back its timeline to pick a new vendor for Electronic Benefit Transfer services, which serves 2.2 million people who rely on a number of different food and cash assistance programs operated by the state and federal government.

Documents posted to the agency’s website Wednesday indicate the Department of Children and Families wants to complete its negotiations with the qualified vendors and have the new five-year contract awarded by Feb. 7, 2023, about two-months later than the state’s original plan.

The invitation to negotiate, or ITN, authorizes the Department of Children and Families to contract with more than one vendor to supply the EBT services.

The pushed-back deadline means interested vendors have until Oct. 15 to respond to the ITN.

DCF held a conference with interested vendors on July 7. Following the meeting, interested vendors had one week to submit any questions about the ITN. Department staff were required to provide written answers to those inquiries by Sept. 8.

DCF did not respond to Florida Politics’ request for a copy of the question and answer document at press time.

Florida uses EBT cards for six programs: Temporary Cash Assistance; Refugee Assistance Program; Food Assistance Program; Food Assistance Employment and Training Program; Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children; and Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

ITN documents indicate, on average, there are 15,377,000 electronic benefit transfers a month involving food and cash assistance totaling nearly $361 million in benefits. EBT customer service centers in Florida handle nearly 5 million calls on average.

Post Views: 23

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousRon DeSantis surprised monoclonal antibodies aren't part of Joe Biden's COVID-19 plan — they are

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories