September 10, 2021
Un-challenged Alex Rizo grows HD 110 war chest

Anne Geggis

Alex Rizo
A challenger has yet to step up.

Hialeah Rep. Alex Rizo doesn’t have a challenger in his bid for a second term representing House District 110, but he does have $46,660 in money raised to hold onto his seat should one emerge.

In August, the former Miami-Dade County school administrator collected $21,500 in donations. His committee, Principled Moral Conservatism, posted its second-best month since it launched last September, with $18,500 raised from five donors in August. The haul was outpaced only by the $25,000 raised last June.

Jorge Del Rey of Hialeah, a restaurant owner, gave Rizo’s committee $5,000, as did Julio Del Rey, a Coral Gables real estate developer. A Richmond, Virginia tobacco company, Swedish Match North America, donated $3,500 and EMC Windows & Door of Miami, gave Rizo’s committee $2,000. His campaign received $1,000 from Sebastian Aleksander of Tallahassee who runs the Aleksander Group, a public affairs strategy group, and another $1,000 from both Ignacio Zulueta, a Miami attorney, and his company, School Development HC Finance. That company also gave $3,000 to Rizo’s committee.

Rizo’s committee spent $7,500 on political consulting services with DRC Consulting in Miami, campaign reports show. The committee also gave $1,000 to the Blaise Ingoglia Campaign. Ingoglia is up for reelection in District 34, which is comprised of parts of Hernando County.

Rizo was first elected in 2020. He faced no Primary challenge and defeated Democrat Annette Collazo in the General Election.

Rizo served on the Health & Human Services Committee, and the subcommittees of Professions and Public Health, Criminal Justice & Public Safety, Government Operations, Higher Education Appropriations and Secondary Education & Career Development.

His district covers parts of Miami-Dade County including Miami Lakes and Hialeah. Candidates and political committees faced a Friday deadline to report all financial activity through Aug. 31.

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting.

