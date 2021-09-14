Peoples Gas President T.J. Szelistowski to retire in December

Peoples Gas President T.J. Szelistowski is planning to retire later this year, he said in a Tuesday morning statement.

“Over my career with this organization, I’ve been fortunate to work with so many talented people committed to safety, customer experience and growth,” Szelistowski said in written remarks announcing the news.

“I’m incredibly proud of what the team at Peoples Gas has accomplished for our customers and community.”

Szelistowski has served as president of the gas utility since 2016. His upcoming retirement will cap a 42-year career with Tampa Electric Co. (TECO) and its sister company. Peoples Gas Chief Operating Officer Helen Wesley will take over as president starting Dec. 1.

Scott Balfour, president and CEO of Emera — TECO’s parent company — announced the changeup Tuesday.

“During T.J.’s time as president of Peoples Gas, he has developed an exceptional leadership team focused on driving growth, strong safety performance and outstanding customer service at the utility,” Balfour said. “Helen is a strong energy leader who will build on the momentum and work with the team to advance Peoples Gas’ strategy and continue to deliver for customers in Florida.”

Szelistowski began his TECO career in engineering before rising through the management ranks. Wesley, meanwhile, took over as chief operating officer at Peoples Gas last year. She oversees several departments including engineering and operations, marketing and sales, and business development.

“It’s an exciting time at Peoples Gas and I’m thrilled to continue to work with our strong team to deliver on our mission to make life better for our communities by delivering safe, resilient, clean, affordable natural gas energy solutions,” Wesley added.

Peoples Gas serves more than 425,000 customers in Florida and helps distribute natural gas across the state.

According to the Tuesday morning announcement, Szelistowski will remain on hand to work with Wesley until the transition is complete on Dec. 1.