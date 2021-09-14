Democrats name ranking members for House health committees

House Democratic leadership on Tuesday announced Democratic lawmakers who will take lead positions on various House committees during the upcoming 2022 Session that begins Jan. 7.

Kamia Brown, who worked closely with House Speaker Chris Sprowls on extending Medicaid benefits to postpartum mothers by ten months, was named the ranking member of the House Health Care Appropriations Subcommittee.

When it comes to substantive health care policy issues, Jacksonville Rep. Tracie Davis, will serve as ranking member of the Health & Human Services Committee. Rep. Emily Slosberg was named ranking member of the Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee, which was established in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a prepared statement, Slosberg said she was honored to be named ranking member was “looking forward to working with Chair (Daniel) Perez and the committee to help pass legislation to ensure the safety of Floridians.”

Meanwhile, Rep. Susan Valdés was named ranking member of the Children, Families & Seniors Subcommittee; Rep. Dotie Joseph to the Finance & Facilities Subcommittee; and Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith to the Professions & Public Health Subcommittee.

While it’s not a health care committee specifically, the House Judiciary Committee does address issues that impact health care, such as medical malpractice issues and workers compensation, among others. Rep. Fentrice Driskell was named ranking member of that committee.

House Democrat co-leaders. Reps. Bobby DuBose and Evan Jenne announced the assignments Tuesday.

“The Florida House Democrats are ready to get back to work and help Floridians still struggling because of the pandemic. From keeping our schools safe to fixing our broken health care system, Floridians need us to come up with real solutions to the problems making life in the Sunshine State difficult for so many,” DuBose said in a prepared statement. “We will continue to be strong advocates of the people on the critical health and safety policies that the people deserve.”

Jenne said in a statement the caucus will work for all Floridians.

“This is yet another important session because of the ongoing COVID pandemic,” he said. “We must help provide relief for so many Floridians that need it, ensure small businesses stay open, and continue to defend local governments’ autonomy.”