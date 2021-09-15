September 14, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Jacksonville City Council sets special election to fill Tommy Hazouri’s former seat
Tommy Hazouri on the campaign trail in 2015.

A.G. GancarskiSeptember 14, 20213min1

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Jason Pizzo’s committee raises $20K to defend Senate seat

2022Headlines

‘I think that he’s evil’: Anna Paulina Luna testifies against former opponent in stalking case

APoliticalHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis orders flags at half staff to honor Justice Stephen Grimes

Hazouri
First election is set for December; general election for February.

The Jacksonville City Council set a special election on Tuesday, the next steps after the death of Tommy Hazouri, the most recent President of the Council who served before that as a school board member, a state legislator, and of course as a Mayor.

The First Election will be Dec. 7. The General Election will be on Feb. 22. Qualifying will begin Sept. 27 and end Oct. 1.

Hazouri passed away Sept. 11, after some days of hospice care at home. He was by far the best known Democrat in the city, a living tie to a previous era in Jacksonville politics who continued to serve until the end.

The Council declared a vacancy for Hazouri’s former at-large seat, setting forth a process to set up a special election to fill the seat within six months, with considerable dialogue about the spirited process expected to fill the seat.

“We anticipate there will be more than two or three people running for the seat,” said Supervisor of Elections Mike Hogan. “It’s more likely to be a runoff than not.”

“As soon as Council member Hazouri went into hospice, people started lining up to run for this seat,” remarked CM Ron Salem. “I think people are already looking at opening up accounts. I don’t think we’ll have any problem getting several candidates for this seat.”

“There will not be any issue with viable candidates putting their names in the hat,” asserted CM Brenda Priestly-Jackson.

Hazouri was the highest profile Democrat on the City Council, and an atypical Democrat. He endorsed Republican Mayor Lenny Curry for reelection, and was known for being the most popular electoral Democrat in the city.

Republicans see this as a flippable seat, which would only deepen their strong majority on the Council.

Supervisor Hogan, meanwhile, urged the Council to fix ordinance to allow for longer than six months to fill an opening going forward.

“This could have been a disaster,” Hogan said, noting six months was just enough time to conduct two elections with absentee ballots, including overseas military votes.

Post Views: 51

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJason Pizzo's committee raises $20K to defend Senate seat

One comment

  • Mildred

    September 14, 2021 at 9:20 pm

    Here are 7 at-home jobs that pay at least $100/day. And there’s quite the variety too! Some of these work-at-home jobs are more specialized, others are ASq jobs that anyone can do. They all pay at least $3000/month, but some pay as much as $10,000.
    GO HOME PAGE HERE FOR MORE DETAILS……..READ MORE

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories