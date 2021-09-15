September 15, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Ashley Moody joins the Future of Florida Forum’s speaker list

Drew WilsonSeptember 15, 20213min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

COVID-19 comp claims mount, losses vague

HeadlinesInfluence

License regulations in Florida, Massachusetts could impact high-stakes medical marijuana acquisition

HeadlinesInfluence

Personnel note: Holly Brooks named comms director at Florida Trucking Association

Ashley Moody
The event will be held Oct. 27-28 in Orlando.

Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t be the only statewide elected official speaking at the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and Future of Florida Forum.

The Florida Chamber announced Tuesday that Attorney General Ashley Moody would also make the trip to Central Florida for the event, which is set for Oct. 27-28 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Orlando.

“Attorney General Ashley Moody is a proven leader who has a clear vision for free enterprise in Florida,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “As a mother herself, Attorney General Moody is committed to offering a safe and bright future for all of Florida’s children.”

During Moody’s segment, titled “Preserving a Crime-Free Environment for Florida Business to Thrive,” the first-term Republican is expected to discuss her vision of making Florida “the most pro-law enforcement” state in the U.S.

“To keep Florida, Florida, we must continue to support the brave men and women who dedicate their careers to protecting and serving. While some states are turning their backs on their law enforcement officers, here in Florida, we back the blue,” Moody said in a news release.

“I am excited to speak at the 2021 Florida Chamber of Commerce Future of Florida Forum about how we are creating the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation — to build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

Moody and DeSantis are among 80 speakers who will address the state’s business leaders during the Future of Florida Forum. The two-day event will be focused on how business leaders are engaging in the Florida Chamber’s Six Pillars Framework and the 39 goals of the Florida 2030 Blueprint.

More details and registration information for the 2021 Future of Florida forum are available online.

Post Views: 87

Drew Wilson

Drew Wilson covers legislative campaigns and fundraising for Florida Politics. He is a former editor at The Independent Florida Alligator and business correspondent at The Hollywood Reporter. Wilson, a University of Florida alumnus, covered the state economy and Legislature for LobbyTools and The Florida Current prior to joining Florida Politics.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJanelle Perez drops U.S. House race, resets sights on flipping SD 37 blue

nextPersonnel note: Holly Brooks named comms director at Florida Trucking Association

One comment

  • Alex

    September 15, 2021 at 6:52 am

    No state is turning their back on law enforcement officers you flaming far right bimbo.

    Stop lying.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories