Ashley Moody joins the Future of Florida Forum’s speaker list

Gov. Ron DeSantis won’t be the only statewide elected official speaking at the Florida Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting and Future of Florida Forum.

The Florida Chamber announced Tuesday that Attorney General Ashley Moody would also make the trip to Central Florida for the event, which is set for Oct. 27-28 at the Hyatt Regency Grand Cypress Orlando.

“Attorney General Ashley Moody is a proven leader who has a clear vision for free enterprise in Florida,” said Florida Chamber President and CEO Mark Wilson. “As a mother herself, Attorney General Moody is committed to offering a safe and bright future for all of Florida’s children.”

During Moody’s segment, titled “Preserving a Crime-Free Environment for Florida Business to Thrive,” the first-term Republican is expected to discuss her vision of making Florida “the most pro-law enforcement” state in the U.S.

“To keep Florida, Florida, we must continue to support the brave men and women who dedicate their careers to protecting and serving. While some states are turning their backs on their law enforcement officers, here in Florida, we back the blue,” Moody said in a news release.

“I am excited to speak at the 2021 Florida Chamber of Commerce Future of Florida Forum about how we are creating the most pro-law enforcement state in the nation — to build a Stronger, Safer Florida.”

Moody and DeSantis are among 80 speakers who will address the state’s business leaders during the Future of Florida Forum. The two-day event will be focused on how business leaders are engaging in the Florida Chamber’s Six Pillars Framework and the 39 goals of the Florida 2030 Blueprint.

More details and registration information for the 2021 Future of Florida forum are available online.