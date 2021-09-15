Poll finds Charlie Crist still leading Ron DeSantis, voters backing vax mandates

A polling outfit in the Pandhandle has consistently shown Democrat Charlie Crist leading Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Governor’s race. The latest results may indicate the reason why.

The latest survey from The Political Matrix/The Listener Group finds voters want local controls regarding pandemic response. It also shows people aren’t happy with Gov. Ron DeSantis as he supersedes local policymaking. It also shows voters happier with President Joe Biden than with DeSantis.

Of note, this poll has consistently registered strong support for Crist, and the latest polling is no different. If an election were held today pitting Crist, a Tampa Congressman and former Governor, against the incumbent, he would take 55% of the vote to DeSantis’ 45%. The 10-percentage-point margin falls well outside the poll’s 3.1% margin of error.

This poll did not consider a DeSantis race against Nikki Fried, Florida’s Agriculture Commissioner and the other prominent Democrat in the race.

Pollsters collected responses Sept. 11-12, after Biden announced vaccine mandates for large companies and federal employees.

Respondents seem happier with the Biden’s actions on the pandemic than with DeSantis, and when asked who voters were more likely to support for President, Biden was the favorite by an almost identical 55% to 45% margin.

Asked about policy, 46% of voters felt “extremely favorable” about Biden’s mandate for companies with at least 100 employees to require employees to be vaccinated or regularly test negative for COVID-19. Some 63% feel favorable at some level compared to 35% who feel some level of unfavorable and 16% who feel “extremely unfavorable.”

Asked who should be calling the shots on restrictions, a plurality of voters, 38%, feel local governments should control and enforce mandates. But the federal government, at 28%, was the second choice of voters, and less than 17% want the state to direct policy.

Asked about a range of options on mandates for masks and vaccines, less than 3% support only mask mandates and another 3% support only vaccine mandates, while nearly 58% support both. Just over 35% say choices should be left to individuals.

Restrictions proved most popular among Democrats, with 69% extremely supportive of the mandates. But about 58% of independents registered a favorable opinion of mandates, as did 37% of Republicans.