September 17, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Lawmakers commemorate new Vietnam War memorial in Tallahassee

Jason DelgadoSeptember 17, 20214min0

Related Articles

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Bashing Ron DeSantis, Nikki Fried urges Joe Biden to delay Regeneron squeeze

Corona FloridaHeadlines

Florida suffers another new weekly COVID-19 death record

HeadlinesSouth Florida

Miami-Dade reaches 90% vaccination rate as steady slide in South Florida COVID-19 cases continues

DSC00895 2
More than 2,600 Vietnam veterans remain unaccounted for. Of those, 54 are Floridians. 

Hundreds gathered outside the Florida Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Tallahassee on Friday to dedicate a new monument pioneered by Republican Sen. Danny Burgess and Rep. Mike Giallombardo.

Located near the state capitol building, the memorial stands roughly seven feet tall and honors those reported missing in action during the Vietnam War. 

Fully funded by Big Bend Chapter 96, the monument replicates the POW-MIA (Prisoner of War and Missing and Action) bracelets worn by many to honor service members who didn’t return home. It also features a stone-like placard explaining the history of the commemorative bracelet. 

“I think the magic within this band is not just that we honor the person that’s missing in action,” said Burgess, of Zephyrhills. “It’s also that when you think you’re having a heck of day, it could be a hell of a lot worse, and this reminds you of that.” 

IMG_4885 2
DSC00890 2
DSC00914

According to Big Bend Chapter 96, more than 2,600 Vietnam veterans remain unaccounted for. Of those, 54 are Floridians. 

Giallombardo recognized the moment as an opportunity to give due thanks to generations past.

“A lot of folks don’t realize that when the Vietnam veterans came home, they weren’t as respected as we are today,” Giallombardo said.

Burgess and Giallombardo — members of the U.S. Army themselves — pushed for the monument during the 2021 Legislative Session. The proposal (SB 416) tasked the Department of Management Services with assigning a location for the construction. The project was cost-free to tax payers. 

Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs Executive Director James Hartsell and Leon County Sheriff Walk McNeil were among those who attended the ceremony.

Hartsell thanked Gov. Ron DeSantis for approving the monument.

DeSantis, he noted, is among seven governors in the nation who have served in the armed forces. Of those, DeSantis — a Navy veteran — is the only current Governor to serve in a combat zone.

Sept. 17 is POW-MIA Day in Florida.

Post Views: 77

Jason Delgado

Jason Delgado covers news out of the state capital for Florida Politics. After a stint with the U.S. Army, Jason attended the University of Central Florida where he studied American Policy and National Security. His past bylines include WMFE-NPR and POLITICO Florida. Throw him a line at [email protected] or on Twitter at @byJasonDelgado.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFlorida suffers another new weekly COVID-19 death record

nextBashing Ron DeSantis, Nikki Fried urges Joe Biden to delay Regeneron squeeze

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories