September 20, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Yikes! Florida gas prices soar 10 cents per gallon

Scott PowersSeptember 20, 20213min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Ileana Garcia seeks Miami River law enforcement substation to curb rogue boaters

HeadlinesSt. Pete

Brandi Gabbard reelected to St. Pete City Council after opponent withdraws

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida teachers union survey finds broad support for teacher pay boost, smaller class sizes

GasPumps
A market correction as gas suppliers seeing longer-term problems from Hurricane Ida.

Three weeks after it struck Louisiana, Hurricane Ida continues to  wreak havoc — on gasoline prices.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline surged 10 cents last week in Florida and rose nationally, which AAA — The Auto Club Group said appears to largely be a correction in expectations and costs following Ida’s hit on gas refineries and pipelines.

Gas prices climbed a few cents per gallon right away after Ida shut down several plants and disrupted a pipeline’s flow with its Aug. 29-30 landfall in Louisiana’s refinery alley, but then eased back the last couple of weeks. That decline appears to have been premature optimism, AAA suggested Monday, after prices soared again.

Floridians were paying an average of $3.10 Monday. Nationwide, the average price Monday was $3.20.

“The rollercoaster ride at the pump continues for Florida drivers,” said AAA Mark Jenkins. “Where pump prices go from here is unclear. Hurricane Ida’s impact in the Gulf Coast has lingered on, causing lower fuel supplies and upward pressure on prices. Fortunately, there is some downward pressure in the market, because the summer driving season has ended, leading to less fuel demand. In addition to that, winter gasoline is beginning to move back into the market. Both of these should help ease the strain on supplies.”

Most of the onshore oil refineries that went offline because of the storm have reportedly already or are in the process of restarting. However, weekly EIA data showed offshore oil production remained low. Weekly figures from the EIA show U.S. crude production dropped 13%, to hit a two-year low of 10 million barrels per day. That figure improved by 1% to 10.1 million barrels per day last week. Before the storm, crude production levels reached 11.5 million bpd.

Crude oil and gasoline futures prices also rose. The price of crude increased 4% last week on reports that Gulf of Mexico energy infrastructure is still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Suddenly, the best gas prices are found in the Panhandle, with drivers in Pensacola paying an average of $3.04 per gallon and in Crestview-Fort Walton Beach, at $3.05. In Punta Gorda, which has had Florida’s best gas deals through most of the summer, drivers now pay an average of $3.06. Drivers in Jacksonville, Orlando, Miami, St. Petersburg, and Tampa all are seeing prices averaging $3.09 per gallon.

The highest pump prices still are in West Palm Beach, with an average of $3.23; followed by Fort Lauderdale at $3.13; Port St. Lucie, $3.12; and Sarasota, $3.10.

Post Views: 204

Scott Powers

Scott Powers is an Orlando-based political journalist with 30+ years’ experience, mostly at newspapers such as the Orlando Sentinel and the Columbus Dispatch. He covers local, state and federal politics and space news across much of Central Florida. His career earned numerous journalism awards for stories ranging from the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster to presidential elections to misplaced nuclear waste. He and his wife Connie have three grown children. Besides them, he’s into mystery and suspense books and movies, rock, blues, basketball, baseball, writing unpublished novels, and being amused. Email him at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 9.20.21

nextAngela Garcia Falconetti: The Florida College System — fueling Florida’s future

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories