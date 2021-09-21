September 21, 2021
Paul Renner denounces division, highlights GOP in designation speech
Image via Florida House.

Renzo Downey

image5
'Bullying people to conform to a narrow set of ideals is not progressive, and it certainly isn’t American.'

Incoming Florida House Speaker Paul Renner touted freedom while rejecting division that stifles opposing thought in his designation speech.

House Republicans formally named Renner as their caucus leader Tuesday morning, putting him in line to lead the Chamber for the 2022-24 term.

In a speech that at times condemned division and at others stoked it, the new Speaker-Designate decried division and radicalism nationally while touting the Republican vision as the correct one for Florida.

While dismissing political labels, Renner highlighted “two directions, two distinct visions,” one moving toward and one away from freedom.

“This vision places its faith in bureaucrats, elites who are convinced they know what’s best for us and are eager to make decisions for us, controlling the health care we receive, controlling how our children are educated and controlling how much of our hard-earned money we’re allowed to keep, believing they can spend it better,” Renner said.

Florida Republicans embrace freedom, he continued. Meanwhile, he believes the competing vision has been radicalized.

“Florida Republicans are the champions for ‘We the People,'” Renner said before confirming support for conservative values such as the Second Amendment, public safety, and law enforcement.

Renner denounced social media bans, group guilt, and marginalizing opposing viewpoints as a negative vision. The radical viewpoints remind him of the false promises made in Cuba, he added.

“Bullying people to conform to a narrow set of ideals is not progressive, and it certainly isn’t American,” Renner said.

However, the Speaker-Designate noted the Florida House as a place of civility and mutual respect.

Washington, D.C., by contrast he said, is moving in the wrong direction and Florida could show the nation a better course.

“The best way to beat a bad idea is with a good idea, and Florida is lighting the way,” he said. “That’s why I’m so optimistic about the future of our state.”

Renner also highlighted education, health care and “preserving the beauty of Florida’s natural resources.”

Renner touted his military past and how it shaped his worldview, particularly on teamwork.

Rep. Tom Leek called Renner “a man of substance, a man of purpose,” and said he was perhaps “the most genuine person (he has) ever met inside or outside this Process.”

And Speaker Chris Sprowls remembered Renner’s initial recount loss to former Rep. Jay Fant by two votes in the 2014 Primary. Renner was gracious in his defeat, Sprowls noted.

“That guy is special, and he’ll be back,” he recalled.

In 2015, Renner was elected in a Special Election.

Renzo Downey

Renzo Downey covers state government for Florida Politics. After graduating from Northwestern University in 2019, Renzo began his reporting career in the Lone Star State, covering state government for the Austin American-Statesman. Shoot Renzo an email at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @RenzoDowney.

One comment

  • Alex

    September 21, 2021 at 12:48 pm

    Division is racism, homophobia, treating women like second class citizens, income inequality, shitting on voting rights, and denial of fundamental science and logic.

    The dividers are conservatives and their “white culture” pretending to be patriotism horseshit.

    Reply

