Florida Health Care Association brings on lobbyist Susan Anderson

The Florida Health Care Association has hired Susan E. Anderson as its Director of Government Affairs, the association announced Tuesday.

Anderson comes to the FHCA from LeadingAge Florida, another nursing home association, and will work with FHCA Senior Director of Government Affairs Toby Philpot. I

n addition to her legislative lobbying duties, Anderson will assist FHCA member facilities with state and federal regulatory compliance.

“Susan brings a wealth of legislative, regulatory and policy experience, and we’re confident that her knowledge and expertise will contribute greatly to our members’ goals to continuously enhance the quality care they deliver,” FHCA CEO Emmett Reed said in a statement announcing the hiring.

Prior to joining the FHCA, Anderson was the director of assisted living public policy for LeadingAge Florida and was the vice president of public policy for the Florida Senior Living Association. She also worked in the Florida Department of Elder Affairs General Counsel’s office.

“I’m excited to join such a dynamic and well-respected group of individuals,” Anderson said in the press release. “I look forward to using my experience to support our members as they work to navigate the challenges of operating in a COVID environment and maintain their focus on improving the lives of Florida’s seniors.”

The Florida Health Care Association is the largest nursing home organization in the state representing more than 500 long-term care facilities.