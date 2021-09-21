September 21, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Florida Health Care Association brings on lobbyist Susan Anderson

Christine Jordan SextonSeptember 21, 20212min0

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Paul Renner denounces division, highlights GOP in designation speech

HeadlinesInfluence

Lauren Book measure would crack down on drag racing, target promotion on social media

HeadlinesInfluence

Cabinet bids Chief Investment Officer Ash Williams warm farewell

SusanEAnderson
The Florida Health Care Association is the largest nursing home organization in the state.

The Florida Health Care Association has hired Susan E. Anderson as its Director of Government Affairs, the association announced Tuesday.

Anderson comes to the FHCA from LeadingAge Florida, another nursing home association, and will work with FHCA Senior Director of Government Affairs Toby Philpot. I

n addition to her legislative lobbying duties, Anderson will assist FHCA member facilities with state and federal regulatory compliance.

“Susan brings a wealth of legislative, regulatory and policy experience, and we’re confident that her knowledge and expertise will contribute greatly to our members’ goals to continuously enhance the quality care they deliver,” FHCA CEO Emmett Reed said in a statement announcing the hiring.

Prior to joining the FHCA, Anderson was the director of assisted living public policy for LeadingAge Florida and was the vice president of public policy for the Florida Senior Living Association. She also worked in the Florida Department of Elder Affairs General Counsel’s office.

“I’m excited to join such a dynamic and well-respected group of individuals,” Anderson said in the press release. “I look forward to using my experience to support our members as they work to navigate the challenges of operating in a COVID environment and maintain their focus on improving the lives of Florida’s seniors.”

The Florida Health Care Association is the largest nursing home organization in the state representing more than 500 long-term care facilities.

Post Views: 178

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousJudge allows news giants to join Carlos Smith lawsuit over COVID-19 data

nextPaul Renner denounces division, highlights GOP in designation speech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories