September 22, 2021
New rules let parents decide on quarantines after COVID-19 exposure
Image via AP.

Jacob Ogles

school class kids coronavirus COVID-19
New Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo made the change a day after his appointment.

Quarantining students exposed to individuals with COVID-19 will now be at the discretion of parents in Florida.

The change comes after new Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo repealed prior guidance and put a new rule in place.

A new rule, which Ladapo signed Wednesday, still says schools must require those who test positive to not stay home from school and not attend on-campus events. Students may come back after they test negative and no longer show symptoms, go 10 days from the onset of symptoms and no longer show symptoms, or receive a doctor’s note confirming they can return.

New protocols make clear that when it comes to exposure though, parents will have the choice on how to proceed with quarantines.

They may quarantine students, but for no more than seven days if the student shows no sign of sickness. Or they can just send their student to school.

“Schools shall allow parents or legal guardians the authority to choose how their child receives education after having direct contact with an individual that is positive for COVID-19,” the order states.

Under prior Surgeon General Scott Rivkeesrules, students had to stay home for at least four days. Of note, those rules allowed COVID-19-positive students to return to school seven days after symptoms.

After Ladapo was announced as the state’s new Surgeon General, he expressed a desire to lift many restrictions connected to the pandemic.

“We are done with fear,” Ladapo said. “That is something that, unfortunately, has been a center point of health policy here in the United States since the start of the pandemic. It’s over here.”

The new rules reiterate school districts may require masks, but must allow parents to opt out at their own discretion. Those rules came after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced an executive order forbidding school mask mandates.

 

