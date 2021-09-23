Marco Rubio blames Joe Biden for ‘luring’ Haitians to cross Mexican border

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is blasting President Joe Biden for “luring” Haitians to the Mexican border.

“I feel terrible for these people,” Rubio contended Thursday on Mornings with Maria Bartiromo, “but Joe Biden is luring them here, and it’s wrong.”

Rubio was addressing the current border crisis. Thousands of Haitian nationals have crossed the Texas/Mexican border in recent weeks. Many of them intend to stay permanently.

Mass migrations “lead to tragedy,” Rubio said, questioning the status of many of the border crossers.

“That’s what we’re seeing now. People are coming for one simple reason. First of all, many of these people haven’t been to Haiti in two or three years. Or any of the other countries they’re coming from: Cuba, et cetera.”

“They’ve been living in third countries,” he added, “and they see that now is the opportunity to come.”

“Because Joe Biden sent a very clear message in his campaign and as President that I am not going to enforce our immigration laws. That’s the message that he sent. He said it’s going to be easier to get in, and that’s why they’re coming, and it’s terrible.”

The Biden administration has struggled with the scope of the crisis. One federal official told The Associated Press that Haitians were being released “on a very, very large scale.”

Official statements are tougher.

“If you come to the United States illegally, you will be returned, your journey will not succeed, and you will be endangering your life and your family’s life,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a news conference Monday in Del Rio.

“The Biden Administration has reiterated that our borders are not open, and people should not make the dangerous journey,” the Department of Homeland Security told The Associated Press in a follow-up on Wednesday. “Individuals and families are subject to border restrictions, including expulsion.”

Even as the Biden administration deals with the flood of migrants, some are being deported back to Haiti, a move that has created problems of its own.

Ambassador Daniel Foote, a special envoy to Haiti, resigned Wednesday in protest of the “inhumane” deportations of “thousands of returned migrants lacking food, shelter, and money.”

Material from The Associated Press was used in this post.