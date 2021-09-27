Personnel note: Miami-Dade GOP hires marketing pro Brandon Diaz as new executive director

The Republican Party of Miami-Dade has a new executive director: Brandon Diaz, a marketing and communications professional who also works as director of communications for the Miami Young Republicans.

“This is an exciting new opportunity where I’ll be able to commit more of my talents to the GOP and take the Party to new heights alongside an exceptional group of colleagues,” Diaz said in a written statement. “(Republican Party of Miami-Dade Chair René) García is bringing a necessary approach to keep the Party at the forefront and ensure its presence is felt at all elvels of government.”

Diaz is the past marketing director for the Town of Miami Lakes and the Miami Lakes Food and Wine Festival. He’ll report directly to Garcia in his new role, a Monday press note from the group said.

His responsibilities will include overseeing all marketing and communication efforts, developing new resources to secure the Republican Party’s future health, enhancing the organization’s operations, fundraising and finding new revenue sources, maintaining and creating new links with local organizations and partners, and working with Garcia, the group’s board members and committee members on new strategies and community outreach programs.

“The Miami-Dade GOP is headed in a new and bold direction that will elevate and support local candidates with a defined purpose and mission,” said García, a former state Senator and current Miami-Dade Commissioner representing the county’s 13th district. “We recognize this would require a strong foundation, and having Brandon Diaz as part of that foundation will solidify the important work we need to do.”

Diaz, who earned a master of marketing and certificates in marketing research, social media and e-marketing from Florida International University, is a member of the Miami Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Committee and a founding member of the Miami Lakes-South Florida Republican Club.

Diaz’s online resumé says he is also the founder and director of sales and marketing for JetSki Daily, an online community of personal watercraft enthusiasts that began in April 2012, and the marketing, sales and inventory manager of Hialeah-based company 11th Avenue Auto and Truck Recyclers. Both roles are listed as current.

His Twitter profile, which is private, lists his marketing work for the Miami Lakes Chamber, Miami Young Republicans, JetSki Daily and 11th Avenue Auto as current.

Diaz also cites work between June and November 2020 as the political marketing consultant for Miami Lakes Town Council member Marilyn Ruano, who won reelection in November with 52% of the vote.

“The level of experience and dedication (Diaz) brings will put the Republican Party ahead of the curve when it comes to communication, fundraising, and networking, setting the tone for how the Party can engage with different communities nationwide,” García said.