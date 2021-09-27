September 27, 2021
PodcastsInfluence Magazine
   

Personnel note: Miami-Dade GOP hires marketing pro Brandon Diaz as new executive director
Image via Miami-Dade GOP.

Jesse SchecknerSeptember 27, 20215min0

Related Articles

APoliticalHeadlines

Gas prices trickle back down a few cents per gallon

HeadlinesTech

$300 million satellite factory announced for Cape Canaveral

HeadlinesInfluence

Ashley Moody endorses Vern Buchanan bill targeting cop killers

Brandon Diaz
'The Miami-Dade GOP is headed in a new and bold direction...'

The Republican Party of Miami-Dade has a new executive director: Brandon Diaz, a marketing and communications professional who also works as director of communications for the Miami Young Republicans.

“This is an exciting new opportunity where I’ll be able to commit more of my talents to the GOP and take the Party to new heights alongside an exceptional group of colleagues,” Diaz said in a written statement. “(Republican Party of Miami-Dade Chair René) García is bringing a necessary approach to keep the Party at the forefront and ensure its presence is felt at all elvels of government.”

Diaz is the past marketing director for the Town of Miami Lakes and the Miami Lakes Food and Wine Festival. He’ll report directly to Garcia in his new role, a Monday press note from the group said.

His responsibilities will include overseeing all marketing and communication efforts, developing new resources to secure the Republican Party’s future health, enhancing the organization’s operations, fundraising and finding new revenue sources, maintaining and creating new links with local organizations and partners, and working with Garcia, the group’s board members and committee members on new strategies and community outreach programs.

“The Miami-Dade GOP is headed in a new and bold direction that will elevate and support local candidates with a defined purpose and mission,” said García, a former state Senator and current Miami-Dade Commissioner representing the county’s 13th district. “We recognize this would require a strong foundation, and having Brandon Diaz as part of that foundation will solidify the important work we need to do.”

Diaz, who earned a master of marketing and certificates in marketing research, social media and e-marketing from Florida International University, is a member of the Miami Lakes Chamber of Commerce’s Young Professionals Committee and a founding member of the Miami Lakes-South Florida Republican Club.

Diaz’s online resumé says he is also the founder and director of sales and marketing for JetSki Daily, an online community of personal watercraft enthusiasts that began in April 2012, and the marketing, sales and inventory manager of Hialeah-based company 11th Avenue Auto and Truck Recyclers. Both roles are listed as current.

His Twitter profile, which is private, lists his marketing work for the Miami Lakes Chamber, Miami Young Republicans, JetSki Daily and 11th Avenue Auto as current.

Diaz also cites work between June and November 2020 as the political marketing consultant for Miami Lakes Town Council member Marilyn Ruano, who won reelection in November with 52% of the vote.

“The level of experience and dedication (Diaz) brings will put the Republican Party ahead of the curve when it comes to communication, fundraising, and networking, setting the tone for how the Party can engage with different communities nationwide,” García said.

Post Views: 247

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousGina Driscoll releases first ad for City Council reelection campaign

nextGas prices trickle back down a few cents per gallon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Jason Delgado, Renzo Downey, Rick Flagg, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Joe Henderson, Janelle Irwin, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Jesse Scheckner, Scott Powers, Andrew Wilson, and Kelly Hayes.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn
Categories